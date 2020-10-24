Sidewalk paintings at Fannin Elementary among service projects by College Station's Christ United Methodist Church

“I think I was just put in the right place at the right time, because God knew that’s what our school needed; that’s what the community needed to see,” she said. “It’s just a huge sign of hope with everything that the kids are dealing with right now. It’s a huge bright spot for them.”

As a teacher, she said, she liked the idea of surprising the students with the artwork last year and wanted the same for her students.

“What we’re hoping is that the students will look at it and say, ‘School is a fun place to be,’ ” Sample said. “I know for a lot of kids — and I’m sure a lot of parents would feel this way about when they went to school — that it’s hard. It’s very rigorous, and especially now with COVID, it’s very different. I hope that they’ll come and say it’s not just a place to learn. It’s a place where love happens, where family happens. That’s our goal, is that they come and they feel excited and they feel loved and welcomed.”

The school is implementing a new national program called Leader in Me in which teachers and students are encouraged to become leaders and take a proactive approach to their learning. Sample said she hopes the students can take inspiration from the artwork to be leaders, such as a chalkboard painting with different subjects represented that states “Leaders Love Learning.”