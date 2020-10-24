Sidewalk paintings at Fannin Elementary among service projects by College Station's Christ United Methodist Church

For the second year, members of Christ United Methodist Church in College Station took their service out into the community for Church Has Left the Building.
The annual event encourages church members to go out into the community to complete service projects or donate items to local organizations, missions director Steve Godby said. This year’s projects looked different due to COVID-19, and about 450 people participated instead of the 900 who took part last year.
Most of the groups completed their projects Oct. 18, but the idea is to show how these same acts can be done year-round, he said.
“This stuff always exists, and these initiatives can be taken throughout the year — and not only by our church, but other churches,” he said. “And I challenge any other church to be creative and go out and see what the need is in the community. It wasn’t hard to find our projects.”
The projects were separated into three categories. Sunday school classes had $500 to conduct a project or donate to an organization if they did not feel comfortable doing a project. Some members chose to do at-home projects, such as care packages, that they then dropped off at the church to be distributed. Groups of 10 to 15 people took on Not-So-Big Projects in the community. These were called Big Projects last year, but the pandemic limited the size of the groups.
“The whole idea is to get out in the community and show our people what little effort it takes to get out and make such a big difference in the community, and we did that for our church,” Godby said.
The 13 Not-So-Big Projects included building wheelchair ramps, providing Meals on Wheels distribution, helping Texas A&M’s BUILD project and painting artwork on the sidewalks at Fannin Elementary School in Bryan.
“It’s incredible how God works,” Godby said. “The things that we approach these people to do is stuff they’ve been needing done for a long time, and it gives us an opportunity to fill that need, and it’s driven by God. God is in the middle of all of this.”
Godby said he hopes their continuation of the projects serves as an example to other churches and groups that it is possible to safely conduct services and complete community projects with proper protocols and precautions in place.
As an example, he said, all projects remained outside and all groups were limited in size with family groups encouraged to work together.
Courtnie Sample, a third grade teacher at Fannin and a member of Christ UMC, suggested the sidewalk paintings at the school after participating in a similar project at Rock Prairie Elementary School in College Station last year. Sample heard Fannin principal Desiree Caperton and P.E. coach Kristi Shelton discussing the possibility of adding artwork to the sidewalks.
“I think I was just put in the right place at the right time, because God knew that’s what our school needed; that’s what the community needed to see,” she said. “It’s just a huge sign of hope with everything that the kids are dealing with right now. It’s a huge bright spot for them.”
As a teacher, she said, she liked the idea of surprising the students with the artwork last year and wanted the same for her students.
“What we’re hoping is that the students will look at it and say, ‘School is a fun place to be,’ ” Sample said. “I know for a lot of kids — and I’m sure a lot of parents would feel this way about when they went to school — that it’s hard. It’s very rigorous, and especially now with COVID, it’s very different. I hope that they’ll come and say it’s not just a place to learn. It’s a place where love happens, where family happens. That’s our goal, is that they come and they feel excited and they feel loved and welcomed.”
The school is implementing a new national program called Leader in Me in which teachers and students are encouraged to become leaders and take a proactive approach to their learning. Sample said she hopes the students can take inspiration from the artwork to be leaders, such as a chalkboard painting with different subjects represented that states “Leaders Love Learning.”
She said it makes the teachers happy to see the students happy as they play on the hopscotch, four square and footprint paintings. The artwork should last for years, but they have the paint to do touch-ups if needed.
It was important for her to still participate in Church Has Left the Building because of how much the pandemic has limited this year, Sample said
“It’s nice to know that we can still spread hope and joy and love and serve others despite everything that is against us right now,” she said.
