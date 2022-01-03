Siblings reunite in College Station over the holidays

A 101-year-old man reunited with his 96-year-old sister in College Station over the holidays.
Ruth Hibbs and her brother, Robert Seute, reunited at The Langford retirement community in College Station a few days before Christmas.
The siblings stayed in contact by phone over the years, but Seute said the miles between them kept them apart.
“I saw Ruth briefly in 2017, when I came to visit her after my wife died,” Seute said. “That was the last time I had seen her, because we had lived apart for so long. The 700 miles between us was the reason we hadn’t seen each other more often.”
Hibbs has been trying to get her brother to move to the retirement community over the years, and she was excited when she found out in November that he would be making the move.
“I felt numb after seeing him,” she said. “Realizing it was happening, after so many years of wanting him to be home, and then it finally did happen.”
Amelia Garcia, the senior sales counselor for assisted living and memory care with the Langford, was there when the siblings were reunited.
“It was very emotional for me to see them together, and seeing them now as they are inseparable, it has been awesome to see that,” she said. “I just smile when I see them because they are so happy together.”
Hibbs had been living at the retirement community for the past seven years. Her husband died in July after they had been together for nearly 78 years. She said having her brother with her has brought a lot of comfort.
Over the Christmas holiday, the two went to visit Hibbs’ daughter, Peggy, and her family.
“We came back home with a stuffed tummy and went to bed,” Hibbs said. “It was emotional, naturally, for our family to see us together again. We had such a great time.”
Seute also said they had a great time over the holidays and said it felt like he was finally home.
“We had a good time at my niece’s and then we went to see the Christmas lights, and we got to see the relatives,” he said. “It was great to see my sister again, and we have been reminiscing ever since I got back.”
The two were inseparable as children growing up in Lamont, Kansas; they were raised on a farm with plenty to keep them busy, Hibbs said.
“We were close growing up. Back in those days you had no toys, hardly at all. Robert and I, we would go out under a big old tree and make ourselves a farm because we were raised on a farm,” she said. “We would make things out of sticks like fruits, cattle, horses, pigs, and a rock would represent a house, and we just had a good ol’ time.”
She said when they were children, they hardly fought, and they grew closer when their mother died at the age of 43.
“My mother died when I was 13, and those were hard times but also good times because we spent more time together,” Hibbs said.
They said they are both looking forward to a new beginning together.
“If anything, we need more time together,” Hibbs said.
Seute, who will turn 102 this year, said he plans to live each day to the fullest with his sister by his side.
“Keep your mind and body active, eat three meals a day, and put your trust in the Lord; that is the key to living a long life,” he said.
Garcia said Seute lives across the hall from his sister. Hibbs said it feels like they were kids again.
“When I knock on Mr. Seute’s door and he isn’t there, I know he’s across the hall visiting his sister,” Garcia said. “They have lunch together every day.”
Seute said he’s looking forward to making new memories.
“It feels pretty great to be back with my sister again,” he said. “We are very close, just the two of us, and we will always be very close.”