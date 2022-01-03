Siblings reunite in College Station over the holidays

Hibbs had been living at the retirement community for the past seven years. Her husband died in July after they had been together for nearly 78 years. She said having her brother with her has brought a lot of comfort.

Over the Christmas holiday, the two went to visit Hibbs’ daughter, Peggy, and her family.

“We came back home with a stuffed tummy and went to bed,” Hibbs said. “It was emotional, naturally, for our family to see us together again. We had such a great time.”

Seute also said they had a great time over the holidays and said it felt like he was finally home.

“We had a good time at my niece’s and then we went to see the Christmas lights, and we got to see the relatives,” he said. “It was great to see my sister again, and we have been reminiscing ever since I got back.”

The two were inseparable as children growing up in Lamont, Kansas; they were raised on a farm with plenty to keep them busy, Hibbs said.