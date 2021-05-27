Shipwreck Grill to contribute to OnRamp nonprofit

Shipwreck Grill owners Wade and Mary Beckman have partnered with OnRamp, a local nonprofit organization that helps local individuals and families in need of reliable transportation, to contribute a dollar for every pound of crawfish sold for the remainder of crawfish season to the charity.

OnRamp works with local charities and government and religious organizations to identify people who have shown efforts to become self-sufficient, but have had the obstacle of a lack of reliable transportation.

“Wade and Mary have supported the B-CS community in so many ways over the years, and we’re grateful to have their help yet again. We love to see business owners come up with creative ways to use their businesses to help folks in need. This money will go directly to getting more struggling families into reliable vehicles in our town.” said Blake Jennings, president of OnRamp, in a release.

According to a release, crawfish season runs through the end of May or early June, and Shipwreck will continue to sell crawfish as demand continues.

“Mary and I have had the opportunity to watch Blake Jennings start and grow OnRamp, and we could not be more excited about showing our support in our own Shipwreck style!” said Wade Beckman in a release.