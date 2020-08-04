Sherman to be Democratic candidate for Precinct 2 Commissioner seat

Jane Sherman will be the Democratic Party’s candidate for Brazos County Precinct 2 Commissioner on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. The precinct’s seven Democratic chairs unanimously selected Sherman Monday evening, with one absence, at the local party’s online meeting.
Just prior to the vote, which fell exactly three months before the general election, Wanda J. Watson took over as the local Democratic Party’s chair, following five years of leadership from TC Langford.
Sherman, a former Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity marketing director who grew up in College Station, is the board president of Tiny Hope Village. Sherman said after the meeting that if elected to the Commissioners Court in November, she plans to help the county “proactively plan for growth” in a way that also includes a commitment to affordable housing.
“I am really honored to be the Democratic nominee for county commissioner, and I want to bring the spotlight on transparency and access of what the county does with all the tax dollars that people pay,” Sherman said in a phone interview. “I also want to help reshape the conversation around health care and mental health in our community.”
Because former Precinct 2 Commissioner Sammy Catalena’s May 19 death occurred after the primary election, each party was tasked with choosing a candidate for the ballot in November.
Sherman and her husband, Matt, are in the midst of launching the mobile marketplace app Jobbertunity, which she said is designed to support local entrepreneurs and small businesses. They live in Bryan with two children, Robbie and Anna.
“My strategy will be to really listen to the needs and concerns of the residents and also to share what I believe will best help our community move forward and flourish,” Sherman said.
Sherman was chosen over Blinn College professor Kelli Adam. Following the precinct chair vote, Watson and other party members thanked Adam for being willing to run.
“Good luck to the party, good luck to Jane, and I hope November turns out well for all of us,” Adam said following the vote.
Watson, the new Democratic chair, retired in 2015 as a director in the office of admissions at the Texas A&M College of Medicine. Watson told The Eagle on Saturday that she is the first Black person to serve as the county’s Democratic Party chair.
“I’m going to need all of y’all to help me do what we need to do,” Watson told the party leaders after being sworn in by Langford. “Between voter registration and getting people out to the polls — and in addition, we’ve got a wonderful slate of candidates.”
Republican Party chair David Hilburn said Monday afternoon that in addition to Chuck Konderla — who has been serving as the precinct’s commissioner since June 16 and said he would run if chosen by the party — one other person, Russ Ford, has submitted an application to be considered as the Republican candidate for Precinct 2 in November.
Hilburn said applications are due Thursday, and interviews are set for Saturday. He has said the party intends to have its nominee chosen by mid-August.
The precinct covers much of eastern Brazos County.