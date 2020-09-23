Sheriff: No COVID-19 cases at Brazos County Jail for second straight week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk said Tuesday morning that for the second consecutive week, no inmates in the county jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our staff is doing a wonderful job,” Kirk told the county’s commissioners at their weekly meeting. He also said that four Brazos County Detention Center staff members have tested positive, with five in quarantine and one staff member in the hospital.

Kirk provides the Commissioners Court with weekly updates on the jail population in general and in regards to COVID-19. The case numbers in the detention center been falling in recent weeks. On Aug. 18, Kirk told commissioners that 19 inmates, eight detention officers and one detention staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Chuck Konderla praised Kirk and the jail staff for their work in containing the virus’s spread in the jail.

“In this environment, it’s pretty outstanding that you have 574 inmates and zero cases. Great work,” Konderla said, to murmurs of agreement from the other members of the five-person court.

Kirk said there are 504 men and 70 women currently in the Brazos County Detention Center.