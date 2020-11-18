Shaw proves that being in ag program can be for anyone

“When I see her working beside them, they feel like they can do better with her sitting right there, and I have seen that,” she said. “She makes others feel confident about their own abilities, and that’s pretty cool. It’s great, because then they feel like they can grow because of her ability to help them with their own confidence.”

Shaw — a self-proclaimed introvert — is not the most outgoing member of the chapter, Clinkscales said, but she wanted to highlight Shaw’s contributions behind the scenes.

“Those types of people are also extremely important, and I wanted her to be recognized for the good things that she does,” she said.

If she were selected to receive the scholarship, Shaw said, it would be further evidence that FFA can be for anyone, not just someone who fits the traditional mold.

“You can take a different path or start later, not be in it your entire life, and still be able to find your way,” she said. “I feel like anybody can do it, even people who you don’t see as maybe being that typical person. Anyone can really get into it and, I feel like, enjoy it.”

Just as people who might not fit the traditional FFA mold can be involved in the program, she said, agriculture is in people’s lives even if they do not realize it.