When Naveen Cunha first started the robotics program at Stephen F. Austin Middle School in Bryan six years ago, he had a road show.

Parent nights at elementary schools and visits with counselors were must-stops to gain attention and interest since there was hesitancy about a new program.

“Now we’re at the point people are contacting us saying, when do applications open?” Cunha said.

Cunha’s cultivation of a successful robotics program for eighth graders has allowed students to win awards at state and even national competitions. Now, the teacher himself is up for a state award.

Cunha is one of three finalists for the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) 2024 Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. He is up against Schrundagale Griffith, a sixth-grade math teacher in Longview, and Cynthia Hopkins, a middle school science teacher in Corpus Christi. The winner will be announced on Oct. 20 during an event in Round Rock.

“It was a little bit overwhelming,” Cunha said. “I’ve been in the profession for a while and our program’s gotten awards, but this one in particular, it’s recognition from your colleagues.”

Teaching wasn’t even on Cunha’s radar when he graduated with a degree in geology from the University of Texas at Austin in 1986, but the oil market fell that year and there were few jobs in his field. Cunha went to graduate school for a year, but going and digging in dirt by himself wasn’t appealing. Learning about rocks got him going, so the son and grandson of teachers entered the world of education as a way to keep learning. Cunha’s classroom experience is now 33 years.

He spent time away from the classroom for a fellowship with NASA and to teach teachers in Houston, but was eventually drawn back to teaching kids. Cunha came to SFA in 2007 and is now the coordinator of the district’s science technology engineering and math (STEM) academy.

“It’s been great seeing these things develop and the interest from the kids, community and the support from the community as well as the school district in trying to provide these opportunities for kids in this area,” Cunha said.

Problem solving and teamwork are the bread and butter of Cunha’s project-based robotics classes, traits that he said can be applied to any situation.

“If you can do those two things, you can pretty much excel at any career,” Cunha said.

SFA’s robotics program is a part of the Technology Student Association, a national group with over 300,000 members in the middle and high school ranks.

SFA students have often qualified for the national competition, which is held in a different state each year. The class has also competed in underwater robotics for the last four years, which Cunha noted is an international competition that had participants from eight different countries at last year’s national meet in Maryland.

“Getting them interested and the desire to learn more has been my goal and we try to instill that in our program,” Cunha said.

The process for Cunha to be selected as a statewide finalist began last March when nominations were taken for campus teacher of the year. He was later chosen as the Bryan school district’s teacher of the year. In August, Cunha was picked as the Region 6 teacher of the year from a pool of 64 districts that encompass the Brazos Valley and northeast counties of Houston. There are 20 regions in Texas.

Whether Cunha wins or not, he said he views this not just as a recognition, but also an opportunity to keep learning from some of the state’s best educators and pass along their insight with teachers at his own school.

“I know they exist all over,” Cunha said of high-level teachers. “We have them on our campus. We have them in our district. We have them around the state. There’s a lot of people that put in a lot of work and effort into trying, which is why I talked about being a representative. I’m not just representing me. I’m representing SFA, representing Bryan ISD, maybe even representing the state of Texas.”