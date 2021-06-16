 Skip to main content
Sexual Assault Resource Center names new executive director
The Sexual Assault Resource Center has named Lindsey LeBlanc its new executive director.

LeBlanc assumed her role on June 1 and has worked with other nonprofit organizations locally and in Texas, previously serving as the vice president of community impact at the United Way of the Brazos Valley and as the executive director of CASA for Kids of South Central Texas.

“I’m honored to help serve SARC’s growing list of clients and connect us better with the community we serve,” LeBlanc said in a release. “As the needs rise, we need the community now more than ever to assist us in serving clients and educating individuals on sexual violence.”

LeBlanc replaces Lauren Carroll Spitznagle, who resigned in April to relocate to Florida. Pamela Smits, SARC’s board president, had been serving as interim director.

SARC is a nonprofit organization that works to fight sexual violence in the Brazos Valley. The organization serves Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties.

