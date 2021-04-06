Sexual assault awareness efforts recognized by Brazos County Commissioners Court

Brazos County’s commissioners court at its weekly meeting Monday approved a proclamation formally recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

County Judge Duane Peters read the proclamation that also lifted up the work of the Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley.

“As members of a caring society, members of communities across the state of Texas must unite to remove the stigma of rape, and the Brazos Valley community must continue the dialogue started by the Sexual Assault Resource Center in their places of work, schools and homes,” Peters read.

Jennifer Laux, SARC BV’s education and outreach specialist, briefly addressed the five-person court and thanked them for the proclamation.

“April is really our month to bring awareness and really campaign for survivors of sexual violence, as well as any advocates that are in this fight with us,” Laux told commissioners. “We’ve been in Brazos County for 37 years, a really long time, and we just really appreciate the support that we get from Brazos County and the other counties that we serve as well.”

In his weekly update to commissioners, Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky also expressed his gratitude to SARC BV for its mission and local presence.