Severe thunderstorms headed for Brazos Valley

Severe storms headed to area

A storm system moving into the Brazos Valley is expected to bring a chance of severe weather Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service said the weather system would have strong to severe thunderstorms with the chance for large hail, isolated tornadoes, damaging wind, flooding and frequent lightning.

Meteorologists were predicting two to four inches of rain, with higher rainfall amounts possible in some areas.

Teen killed, 3 hurt in shooting

HOUSTON — A 17-year-old boy was killed and three other teens were wounded early Sunday when a fight broke out in a Houston parking lot during a birthday party and multiple people opened fire, authorities said.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl were wounded, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. No suspects had been identified by investigators and it’s not known what caused the fight, the office said.

Authorities said one of the 17-year-old boys was hospitalized in critical condition while the other was released with minor injuries. The 14-year-old girl was treated at a hospital for injuries that weren’t life threatening.

A birthday party for a 16-year-old girl was taking place when the fight broke between several people in the parking lot, the sheriff’s department said.

A large number of spent shell casings were found in multiple areas of the parking lot following the shooting, authorities said.

The 17-year-old boy who was released from the hospital with minor injuries was taken into custody on an unrelated aggravated robbery warrant, the sheriff’s department said.

Man jailed in alleged shooting

A 30-year-old Houston man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being accused of firing a gun at his girlfriend and assaulting her.

Kendrick Lewis was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal trespassing.

Officials said in an arrest report that Bryan police officers responded to a disturbance Saturday afternoon. The woman told officers the two had been fighting and Lewis pulled her across a parking lot by her hair, according to the report.

She told officers that Lewis pointed a gun at her and fired it after she called police, the report states.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence is a first-degree felony, punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Lewis’ bail was set at $250,000.

5 new COVID cases reported

State health officials reported five new cases of the COVID-19 virus among Brazos County residents over the weekend.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County has fallen to three, a new low for the year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.

The Department of State Health Services has reported 54,457 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020.

There were 11 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Saturday, with one new patient admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. Of the 566 staffed hospital beds in the region, 106 were available Saturday. There was one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the region, and two intensive care unit beds were available, according to state figures.

Health officials said 516,600 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

To date, 405 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services.