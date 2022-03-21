Severe storms move through Brazos Valley

A severe storm that moved into the area after originating near San Antonio produced confirmed tornadoes in Snook, near Texas 47 in Bryan, near Iola and then in Madisonville Monday night. A possible tornado was reported near Kurten.

As of press time, there were no reports of damage in the Bryan or College Station area; however there were reports of damage near Iola, Kurten and Madisonville.

KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley stated during live coverage the tornado spotted in the southwestern portion of Bryan near Texas 47 may have lifted as it approached Leonard Road and moved through Bryan. He noted the storm produced a tornado consistently as it moved through Brazos County and into Madison County.

In addition to the tornado threat, the storm brought hail, heavy rain, flooding and high winds.

The Twitter account Texas A&M Kyle Field WeatherSTEM reported wind gusts of 50 mph at Kyle Field.

The storm knocked out power to nearly 200 BTU customers throughout Bryan, and close to 50 College Station Utilities customers lost power also, as of 9:30 p.m. Monday. Two locations in Bryan and College Station that reportedly lost power were near the Miramont and Spring Loop neighborhoods.

Navasota Valley Electric Co-op reported a peak outage of 265 customers without power Monday night.

Earlier in the day, Texas A&M University officials canceled Monday-night classes as a precaution. The city of College Station also canceled some events scheduled for Monday evening.

The storm was one of multiple severe storms that moved through the Brazos Valley. A second storm produced a confirmed tornado further north between Rockdale and Tanglewood after causing damage near Elgin.

The storms formed as a strong low pressure system moved through the area, and more storms were expected during the overnight hours.

According to the Associated Press, officials reported tornado damage in Jacksboro and Bowie, northwest of Fort Worth. There were reports of some people trapped in collapsed structures near Bowie.

