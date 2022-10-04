Several forums for B-CS, Brazos County candidates to be held this month

Brazos County voters will have chances to hear from city and county candidates at six forums later this month. All forums are free to attend and open for all voters.

Texas A&M’s Student Government Association will host two forums this month, both from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Room 144 of the Koldus Building on campus. The first will be Oct. 12 and will feature candidates running for Brazos County and College Station offices. The second will be Oct. 26 and will feature candidates running for Bryan offices. School board candidates from both cities are included.

The forum will be moderated by students and questions will be a mix of student-centric and community at-large. Each candidate will be given a one-minute opening statement.

“We’re hosting these to elevate student awareness of local issues and also elevate student voices in local issues, so it really goes both directions,” said Jessica Williams, community relations chair for A&M’s Student Senate. “We’re marketing to various organizations on campus to get students more involved and educated about these elections and also encourage candidates to think about students as they’re running for office because a lot of times our voices are overlooked in local decisions.”

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce will hold two forums at the Brazos Center due to the large number of candidates. The first will be for candidates running for Bryan offices on Oct. 17. The second forum will be on Oct. 25 for candidates running for College Station and Brazos County offices. Both forums will be held from 6-8 p.m.

An attempt will be made to receive questions from Chamber members and get written answers from candidates to make their views and opinions further available for the public, according to Chamber President Glen Brewer.

“While we don’t pick winners or losers in a local candidates’ race, we want to provide an event or a platform for business questions to be asked of the candidates,” Brewer said. “What are their views on business questions? What are their views on questions in general that may affect our community and our business community? And then let their views speak for themselves, so our community and our business leaders can see where they stand on issues that may affect them as they’re going into the election and help them make a decision on who to vote for.”

The Foxfire and Emerald Forest homeowners associations are partnering to host the Eastside Candidates Forum on Oct. 17. The forum will begin at 6 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

College Station school board candidates will speak first and have a few minutes to introduce themselves and share why they are running. City council and mayoral candidates will follow with questions from a moderator on city policies and procedures. Questions from the audience also will be fielded.

Blanche Brick, retired history professor at Blinn College and former College Station city council member, said she hopes attendees can gain a greater knowledge of the issues facing the city, both in education and city management.

“These people who attend these forums are the people who have made an investment in this community,” Brick said. “They’ve invested in their homes, in their families, in their businesses, and they want to have the best community possible. So, this is one way they can get more information and try to elect people that best represent what they want to see the community stand for.”

The Pebble Creek Owners Association and the Pebble Creek Country Club are partnering to host a forum for all city council and mayoral candidates from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Pebble Creek Country Club Ballroom. College Station school board members were not invited to this forum due to time constraints.

“I hope they will see the candidates that are willing to take a firm stance versus those who will come in without an opinion, maybe don’t know anything about the subject. I think we’ll find some that are misinformed or ill-informed or others that will try and tell you what they think they want you to hear without really committing. I think they’re going to be looking for transparency, for integrity, for drive,” said Lloyd Davis, president-elect of the Pebble Creek Owners Association.

The League of Women Voters Brazos Valley is partnering with the Brazos Valley African American Museum to host a voter registration drive on Wednesday and from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt Street in Bryan.