Several Brazos Valley school districts cancel classes after increase in COVID numbers

Several rural school districts in the Brazos Valley have closed campuses because of the surging number of COVID-19 cases.

Staff and students in the Milano, Rockdale and Buckholts school districts in Milam County will return to campuses on Tuesday.

The Bremond school district in Robertson County canceled classes for the week on Monday. A Facebook announcement said the district had 100 students out, with the number quickly growing." Students win that district were also set to return on Tuesday.

Milam County had 481 active cases of the virus among county residents on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. Ninety-two Milam County residents have died after contracting the virus since the pandemic began, according to numbers reported by the state.

Robertson County was reporting 381 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 68 deaths attributed to the virus since the pandemic began.

The Rockdale school district reported 104 active cases of the virus among staff and students on Wednesday.