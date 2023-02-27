Several local and area athletes and two Aggies are set to compete in various events at RodeoHouston beginning Tuesday.

Bryan’s Cody Teel will compete in bull riding from Tuesday through Thursday. He was the 2012 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champion bull rider.

Stephenville’s Jacobs Crawley, Texas A&M Class of 2011, will compete in saddle bronc riding from March 9-11. Crawley won the 2015 World Championship. Lexington’s Bryana Lehrmann, A&M Class of 2021, will compete in barrel racing from Tuesday through Thursday.

Madisonville’s Michelle Alley will compete in barrel racing from March 9-11. Cameron’s Blane Cox will compete in tie-down roping from March 12-14. Bedias’ Corey Hendrick will compete as the heeler in team roping with Levi Simpson of Arlington, Arizona, from March 6-8. Caldwell’s Westyn Hughes will compete in tie-down roping from March 3-5. He was named the 2016 PRCA Rookie of the Year. Anderson’s Jake Orman will compete as the header in team roping with Brye Crites of Welch, Oklahoma, from Tuesday through Thursday.

RodeoHouston’s Super Series is a 20-day, tournament-style competition with eight events. There are five three-day series, two semifinal rounds, two wild card rounds and a championship. Each series includes three rounds, with one round being performed each day and each rodeo event has eight contestants during the series.

The top four in each event from each series advance to the semifinal rounds, which have 10 contestants. The top four in each event from the semifinals advance to the championship. The remaining six compete for one wild card spot. Each event has 10 contestants in the championship round, which will be held March 19. The top four then advance to the championship shootout and immediately ride again to determine a champion. Champions are awarded $50,000.