Seth Sullivan has been named Baylor Scott & White’s regional chief medical officer for the Brazos Valley amid several leadership changes announced by hospital system officials on Thursday.

Sullivan has been on staff at Baylor Scott & White for 10 years and most recently served as division director of medicine. He will take over June 19 for Bill Rayburn, who will soon serve as chief medical officer of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Brenham. Rayburn spent over two decades leading the region’s medical team as the regional medical officer and helped grow the region’s staff from 19 physicians to 250.

Also serving as Brazos County’s Health Authority, Sullivan led COVID-19 response efforts in Brazos County by giving guidance to local elected officials and updating the community through media interviews and news conferences.

“We are proud to have a strong bench of talent across our organization and especially within the Brazos Valley," Steve Newton, Baylor Scott & White’s chief delivery system operations officer, said in a statement. “From the recent opening of the expanded emergency department in Brenham to the innovative clinic and wellness center recently opened in College Station, we are proud to grow alongside — and continue investing in — this great community.”

Jason Jennings will move to president of Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center–Fort Worth and the Baylor Scott & White Health–North Texas West Region. For the last 12 years, Jennings has served as president of the Baylor Scott & White–College Station Region.

Geoff Christian will serve as interim president of Baylor Scott & White–College Station Region until Jennings’ replacement is named. Christian joined the College Station Region in 2015 as vice president of hospital operations for Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–College Station and was named chief operating officer for the College Station Region in January 2020.