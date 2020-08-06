You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for former Texas A&M University System official, Texas lawmaker John Otto set for Thursday
0 comments
top story

Services for former Texas A&M University System official, Texas lawmaker John Otto set for Thursday

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon at A&M United Methodist Church in College Station for John Otto, the assistant vice chancellor of the Texas A&M University System and a former member of the Texas House of Representatives.

Otto died over the weekend after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. A public visitation for Otto will start at 1 p.m. Thursday at A&M United Methodist Church at Northgate in College Station. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the church and will be streamed live on the A&M UMC YouTube channel for those who cannot attend in person, according to Callaway-Jones Funeral Home of Bryan-College Station. Interment following a graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.

Otto was well-known both for his service to the state Legislature and for his service to Texas A&M. Otto graduated with the Aggie class of 1970 and had led his fellow students as a drum major in the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band. He served eight years as a U.S. Army officer and became a certified public accountant. Otto married his high school sweetheart, and they had two sons. He eventually took on a career in the political realm and held office as a Republican member of the state House of Representatives from 2005 to 2017. Otto then became assistant vice chancellor for the Texas A&M University System and director of local government relations for that system.

System Chancellor John Sharp knew Otto for many years and told The Eagle that it was a shock to learn last year that Otto had been diagnosed with cancer. Until he was hospitalized, Otto showed up diligently for meetings and other work requirements, or else called in to be a part of them, Sharp said.

“He was a dyed-in-the-wool Aggie through and through,” Sharp said. “Everybody, every staff member at Texas A&M, owes a debt of gratitude to John Otto for making sure we have the resources that we do.”

Sharp said that just a few days prior to Otto’s death, friends and colleagues were able to speak to him for more than an hour via a 100-person Zoom call online. A special drum major baton was presented to him in person, and Otto was informed that from that day forward, a baton bearing his name would be carried by Aggie drum majors.

“He [was] the nicest, sweetest guy you’ve ever meet,” Sharp said. “He never had a bad word to say about anybody, and he would give you the shirt off his back.”

Otto '70, John Clifford
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do