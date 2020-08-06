Services for former Texas A&M University System official, Texas lawmaker John Otto set for Thursday

System Chancellor John Sharp knew Otto for many years and told The Eagle that it was a shock to learn last year that Otto had been diagnosed with cancer. Until he was hospitalized, Otto showed up diligently for meetings and other work requirements, or else called in to be a part of them, Sharp said.
“He was a dyed-in-the-wool Aggie through and through,” Sharp said. “Everybody, every staff member at Texas A&M, owes a debt of gratitude to John Otto for making sure we have the resources that we do.”
Sharp said that just a few days prior to Otto’s death, friends and colleagues were able to speak to him for more than an hour via a 100-person Zoom call online. A special drum major baton was presented to him in person, and Otto was informed that from that day forward, a baton bearing his name would be carried by Aggie drum majors.
“He [was] the nicest, sweetest guy you’ve ever meet,” Sharp said. “He never had a bad word to say about anybody, and he would give you the shirt off his back.”
Mask distribution
Marycruz Morales, left, poses for a photo Wednesday, July 1, 2020, with Maggie Montoya Gray while picking up face masks at a drive-thru event hosted by the United Way of the Brazos Valley at Bryan High School. Masks in bundles of five were given to each vehicle at no charge.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
I Love America Donation Day
Dick Witherite places a yard sign in the back seat of a car as College Station City Council member John Nichols holds a bag of donated items during the "I Love America" Donation Day at the Brazos Center on July 1, 2020. The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station partnered with the College Station Noon Lions Club to collect money and donations of diapers and personal hygiene supplies for those in need.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
I Love America Donation Day
Lt. Timothy Israel, commanding officer of the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station, claps as donors arrive to a donation drive at the Brazos Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
20200701 BV V RR MM 01
The Brazos Valley Bombers’ Travis Hester delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Round Rock Hairy Men at Travis Field on Wednesday.
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
No More Goodbyes
Jason Ramirez, overseeing health and safety, disinfects the surface of a bed on the set of
No More Goodbyes in Bryan on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Eagle photo Michael Miller
No More Goodbyes
Director James Ganiere, right, goes over a scene with actor Jequan Jackson on the set of
No More Goodbyes in Bryan on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Bombers opener
Mary, right, and Albert Jolly watch the Brazos Valley Bombers' season opener at Travis Field on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Bombers opener
Victoria Newport hangs her mask on her hand as she watches a Brazos Valley Bombers game at Travis Field in Bryan on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Newport said she was a former intern with the Bombers. "[Travis Field] is like a second home," she said.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Bombers opener
Signs at Travis Field in Bryan instruct fans to observe social distancing during the Brazos Valley Bombers' season opener on June 30, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Bombers opener
Signs at Travis Field in Bryan instruct fans to observe social distancing during the Brazos Valley Bombers' season opener on June 30, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
brazos valley bombers
Brazos Valley Bomber Kelby Weyler, left, tags out Round Rock Hairy Men’s Kyle Froemke as he tries to steal second base Thursday at Travis Field.
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Suspicious package
Police neutralized a suspicious package found on an island of a parking lot in College Station on Friday afternoon.
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Fireworks sales
Employee Spencer Conners sells fireworks to David Reyes of Bryan at Monster Fireworks on 10010 Texas 30 in College Station on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Aaron Long-Jordan, area manager and operator of the stand in College Station, said the store employees are wearing masks and disinfecting surfaces to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Reyes said the pandemic affected his family's plans. "We normally go to George Bush," he said. "We'll make some burgers and hot dogs at home."
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Fireworks sales
Fireworks in the process of being purchased are laid out on a counter at Monster Fireworks on 10010 Texas 30 in College Station on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Aaron Long-Jordan, area manager and operator of the stand in College Station, said the store employees are wearing masks and disinfecting surfaces to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Fireworks sales
Employee Spencer Conners, right, sells fireworks to Rob Johnson and his daughter, Caroline, 9, at Monster Fireworks on 10010 Texas 30 in College Station on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Aaron Long-Jordan, area manager and operator of the stand in College Station, said the store employees are wearing masks and disinfecting surfaces to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Texas A&M provost
Provost and Executive Vice President of Texas A&M Carol Fierke speaks during an interview in the Jack K. Williams Administration Building on the Texas A&M campus in College Station on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Texas A&M provost
Provost and Executive Vice President of Texas A&M Carol Fierke speaks during an interview in the Jack K. Williams Administration Building on the Texas A&M campus in College Station on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Reading on campus
An employee with Texas A&M Transportation Services reads in a shady spot on the Texas A&M campus on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Navasota parade
Ryder Olguin, 4, sits on the shoulders of his father, Jordan, both of Navasota, wave to parade participants during the Navasota Freedom Festival parade in downtown Navasota on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Navasota parade
Parade participants walk during the Navasota Freedom Festival parade in downtown Navasota on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Navasota parade
Parade participants wave American flags during the Navasota Freedom Festival parade in downtown Navasota on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Navasota parade
Paradegoers wave American flags during the Navasota Freedom Festival parade in downtown Navasota on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Vanessa Guillen protest
Natasha Daniels chants during a protest in support of slain Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen at the intersection of Texas Avenue and George Bush Drive in College Station on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Vanessa Guillen protest
Demonstrators stand on the sidewalk during a protest in support of slain Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen at the intersection of Texas Avenue and George Bush Drive in College Station on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Vanessa Guillen protest
Demonstrators display signs during a protest in support of slain Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen at the intersection of Texas Avenue and George Bush Drive in College Station on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Vanessa Guillen protest
Demonstrators shake maracas and hold signs during a protest in support of slain Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen at the intersection of Texas Avenue and George Bush Drive in College Station on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
RELLIS fireworks
Fireworks explode over the RELLIS Campus in Bryan on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
RELLIS fireworks
Fireworks explode over the RELLIS Campus in Bryan on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
RELLIS fireworks
Fireworks explode over the RELLIS Campus in Bryan on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
RELLIS fireworks
Fireworks explode over the RELLIS Campus in Bryan on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Sherri Roberts
American Sign Language interpreter Sherri Roberts signs during a press conference Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Brazos County Health District.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Sherri Roberts
American Sign Language interpreter Sherri Roberts signs during a press conference Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Brazos County Health District.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Heroes of COVID
Coleen Bradfield looks at portraits by Amanda Dominguez on display in the lobby of the Arts Council of Brazos Valley while checking out the Heroes of COVID exhibit on Thursday, July 2, 2020. The art show, which also features portraits by Houston artist Kristie Nelson, is on display through Aug. 22.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Heroes of COVID
Executive Director Sheree Boegner points to a drawing of Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, one of the masked portraits by Houston artist Kristie Nelson on display in the Heroes of COVID exhibit at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley on Thursday, July 2, 2020. The art show, which also features portraits by Bryan-College Station native Amanda Dominguez, is on display through Aug. 22.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
20200703 BRAHMAN MM 02
Exhibitors compete during the Texas Junior Brahman Association State Show at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan on Friday, July 3, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
20200703 BRAHMAN MM 01
Exhibitors compete during the Texas Junior Brahman Association State Show at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan on Friday, July 3, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Southern Oaks Baptist Church
Gerald Burnett, assistant fire chief with the Brazos County Pct. 3 Volunteer Fire Department and assistant fire marshall for the Bryan Fire Department, investigates the cause of an overnight fire that destroyed Southern Oaks Baptist Church on Grassbur Road in East Brazos County on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Southern Oaks Baptist Church
Chief Jason Ware of the Brazos County Pct. 3 Volunteer Fire Department walks Sunday, July 5, 2020 around the scene of an overnight fire at Southern Oaks Baptist Church on Grassbur Road.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Southern Oaks Baptist Church
Rows of chairs are among the debris visible at Southern Oaks Baptist Church on Sunday, July 5, 2020 following an overnight fire.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Southern Oaks Baptist Church
A doorway destroyed in the overnight fire at Southern Oaks Baptist Church is visible on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Disc golf
John Cantu plays a round of disc golf Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station. Cantu began playing the sport a few months ago and now tries to play every day he doesn't need to be at work. On Sunday, Cantu and Kaston Olivia, a fellow Texas A&M student and disc golf enthusiast, joined in an impromptu game after meeting for the first time at the park.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Aquatic Center
Andrea Patterson adjusts her cap before an early morning swim at the Bryan Aquatic Center on Monday, July 6, 2020. The facility has reopened on a limited basis for lap swimming. Lane reservations are required and swimmers must complete a COVID-19 screening upon arrival.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Aquatic Center
A lifeguard keeps watch as visitors to the Bryan Aquatic Center swim laps before sunrise on Monday, July 6, 2020. The facility has reopened on a limited basis for lap swimming. Lane reservations are required and swimmers must complete a COVID-19 screening upon arrival.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Aquatic Center
Rain falls as Trixy Roy swims laps before sunrise Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Bryan Aquatic Center. The facility has reopened on a limited basis for lap swimming. Lane reservations are required and swimmers must complete a COVID-19 screening upon arrival.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Bryan Aquatic Center
A sign posted Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Bryan Aquatic Center asks swimmers to stay at least six-feet from a lifeguard stand. The facility has reopened on a limited basis for lap swimming. Lane reservations are required and swimmers must complete a COVID-19 screening upon arrival.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
COVID-19 update
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan speaks Monday, July 6, 2020 during the COVID-19 press conference at the Brazos County Health District.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
COVID-19 update
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney stands outside the view of the camera broadcasting the COVID-19 press conference at the Brazos County Health District on Monday, July 6, 2020.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
COVID-19 update
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan describes the proper way to wear a mask while standing with American Sign Language interpreter Sherri Roberts during the COVID-19 press conference at the Brazos County Health District on Monday, July 6, 2020.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
COVID-19 update
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney responds to a question about enforcement of the emergency order requiring face masks in businesses while speaking Monday, July 6, 2020, at the COVID-19 press conference at the Brazos County Health District.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
COVID-19 testing site
Members of the Texas National Guard assist in the operation of a mobile COVID-19 testing site at the Brazos County Expo on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Testing at the facility continues today, but all available appointments have been filled. More information about COVID-19 testing sites can be found at
texas.gov/covid19 or brazoshealth.org.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
COVID-19 testing site
Members of the Texas National Guard check-in patients as they arrive at a mobile COVID-19 testing site at the Brazos County Expo on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The operation continues today, but all available appointments have been filled. More information about COVID-19 testing sites can be found at
texas.gov/covid19 or brazoshealth.org.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Telehealth station
Austin White, OnMed founding partner and CEO, left, shows off features to Lindsey Vaculin, reporter for the Cameron Herald, during an unveiling of a telehealth station at the Milam County Sheriff's Office in Cameron on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Texas A&M University Health Science Center worked with OnMed to create the project.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Telehealth station
Lindsey Vaculin, reporter for the Cameron Herald, tests out a camera while Brett Eberhart, with The Ranch KMIL-FM, watches during an unveiling of a telehealth station at the Milam County Sheriff's Office in Cameron on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Texas A&M University Health Science Center worked with OnMed to create the project.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Telehealth station
Milam County Judge Steve Young points out features during an unveiling of a telehealth station at the Milam County Sheriff's Office in Cameron on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Texas A&M University Health Science Center worked with OnMed to create the project.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Telehealth station
Lindsey Vaculin, reporter for the Cameron Herald, and Brett Eberhart, with The Ranch KMIL-FM, watch during an unveiling of a telehealth station at the Milam County Sheriff's Office in Cameron on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Texas A&M University Health Science Center worked with OnMed to create the project.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
High school workouts
Bryan head coach and campus coordinator Ross Rogers, second from left, speaks to a group of athletes before they begin their workout in the weight room at Bryan High School on June 8, 2020.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Water break
Kelsey Quiram, 15, stays hydrated as members of A&M Consolidated's color guard take a water break during an unofficial practice session at Brothers Pond Park on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in the triple digits on Saturday.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Water break
Members of A&M Consolidated's color guard and friends take a water break during an unofficial practice session at Brothers Pond Park on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in the triple digits on Saturday.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Salvation Army meals
Salvation Army Lt. Timothy Israel provides food during a meal distribution hosted by Brazos Feed it Forward at the Salvation Army in Bryan on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Israel moved to the area around three weeks ago from Arlington. Restaurants involved included 3rd on Main, All the King's Men, Fargo's Pit BBQ, Hullabaloo Diner, Madden's Casual Gourmet, Nam Cafe, Ronin Farm & Restaurant and the Village.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Salvation Army meals
Jennifer Cotton, center, and Salvation Army Lt. Timothy Israel provides food during a meal distribution hosted by Brazos Feed it Forward at the Salvation Army in Bryan on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Israel moved to the area around three weeks ago from Arlington. Restaurants involved included 3rd on Main, All the King's Men, Fargo's Pit BBQ, Hullabaloo Diner, Madden's Casual Gourmet, Nam Cafe, Ronin Farm & Restaurant and the Village.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Salvation Army meals
Salvation Army Lt. Timothy Israel prays with a family during a meal distribution hosted by Brazos Feed it Forward at the Salvation Army in Bryan on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Israel moved to the area around three weeks ago from Arlington. Restaurants involved included 3rd on Main, All the King's Men, Fargo's Pit BBQ, Hullabaloo Diner, Madden's Casual Gourmet, Nam Cafe, Ronin Farm & Restaurant and the Village.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Collaborative Learning Center
Vicki Gibson, executive director of the Collaborative Learning Center, walks with therapy dog Sophie through the observation room at the Collaborative Learning Center on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Collaborative Learning Center
Vicki Gibson is the executive director of the Collaborative Learning Center, which will open Aug. 3.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Collaborative Learning Center
Executive Director Vicki Gibson stands in an area connecting two classrooms while giving a tour of the Collaborative Learning Center with therapy dog Sophie on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
20200710 BV V ACADIANA MM 01
Brazos Valley's Jeffrey David hits an RBI single during game action against Acadiana at Travis Field in Bryan on Friday, July 10, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
20200710 BV V ACADIANA MM 02
Brazos Valley's Travis Hester throws during game action against Acadiana at Travis Field in Bryan on Friday, July 10, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
CS parks expansion
The greenways that would be converted include space near the Art and Myra Bright Park.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
CS parks expansion
The greenways that would be converted include space near the Art and Myra Bright Park.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Brazos Valley Bombers
Acadiana's Zavier Moore (Southern University) tags out Brazos Valley's Grayson Tatrow (Abilene Christian) during game action at Travis Field in Bryan on Saturday.
Michael Miller
Rotary music park
Above: Greater Houston Rotary District chair Bunny Pratt demonstrates the tenor tree at the Rotary Connects the World Music Park, located southeast of the American Pavilion in Veterans Park in College Station on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Rotary music park
Above: Greater Houston Rotary District chair Bunny Pratt demonstrates different features at the Rotary Connects the World Music Park, located southeast of the American Pavilion in Veterans Park in College Station, on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Rotary music park
Greater Houston Rotary District chair Bunny Pratt demonstrates a xylophone-type instrument Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Rotary Connects the World Music Park, located southeast of the American Pavilion in Veterans Park in College Station.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Rotary music park
Greater Houston Rotary District chair Bunny Pratt demonstrates a xylophone-type instrument Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Rotary Connects the World Music Park, located southeast of the American Pavilion in Veterans Park in College Station.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
20200711 WILD FARMERS MM 01
Jaz Avila of Heal-Thy-Vibe, left, shows a ring to Mason Goschnour, 5, his mother, Chelsea, and sister, Abigail, 5, at the Brazos Valley Farmers Market north of downtown Bryan on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Chelsea Goschnour said she prefers open-air markets to grocery stores as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
20200711 WILD FARMERS MM 02
Jaz Avila of Heal-Thy-Vibe, left, provides a sample of cucumber and basil water to Mason Goschnour, 7, and his sister, Abigail, 5, at the Brazos Valley Farmers Market north of downtown Bryan on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley catcher Taylor Smith tags Acadiana's Tyler Thibodeaux (7) at home plate in the second inning at Travis Field on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
A&M football
The Southeastern Conference and Big 12 Conference are waiting to make a decision after Big 10 and Pac-12 go to conference-only fall format.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Aggies of Color Coalition Protest
A protestor waves a Black Lives Matter flag near the Academic Building on Texas A&M campus during the Aggies of Color Coalition Protest on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Aggies of Color Coalition Protest
Protestors and counter-protestors express their positions concerning the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue on Texas A&M's campus during a demonstration outside the Academic Building on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
20200714 BV V FRISCO MM 01
The Brazos Valley Bombers’ Bryce Miller delivers a pitch against the Frisco RoughRoders on Tuesday at Travis Field.
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Election Day
Precinct 1 Brazos County Commissioner Steve Aldrich hugs his wife, Lisa, during an election night watch party at Urban Table on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
20200715 BV V FRISCO MM 02
Brazos Valley Bomber and Texas A&M's Taylor Smith hits a two-run home run against the Frisco RoughRiders at Travis Field on Wednesday.
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Mask giveaway
Norma Noonan, right, resource development coordinator for the United Way of the Brazos Valley, helps distribute face masks Wednesday during a drive-thru giveaway at College Station's Veterans Park and Athletic Complex. The United Way had about 11,000 masks to distribute that were donated by Brazos County Emergency Management and Lowe's.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Tiffany Park Splash Pad
Arantxa Alvarez, 7, cools off at the Tiffany Park splash pad in Bryan on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Tiffany Park Splash Pad
Anthony Menchu, 5, plays in falling water at the Tiffany Park splash pad in Bryan on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Leadership Luncheon
Cal McNeill of First Financial Bank discusses the challenges of operating a business in the midst of a pandemic during a discussion with fellow panelists Wade Beckman and Meredith McAuliffe and moderator Kenny Lawson at the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce Leadership Luncheon at the Phillips Event Center on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Safety precautions were observed at the event, including limiting the number of guests in attendance and per table, spacing tables 6 feet apart, wearing masks before seated for lunch, and offering the event virtually.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
20200716 BV V FRISCO MM 02
Frisco RoughRider Garrett Gouldsmith, left, turns a double play as Brazos Valley Bomber Taylor Smith slides into second base Thursday at Travis Field in Bryan.
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Birthday parade
Pete Leija holds his son, P.J., as they wave while motorcycles pass during a car parade celebration for PJ's 5th birthday in Bryan on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Birthday parade
P.J. Leija takes a breather during a car parade celebration for his fifth birthday on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Birthday parade
Pete Leija holds his son, P.J., as lowriders pass during a car parade celebration for PJ's fifth birthday on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Bryan.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Birthday parade
Veronica Leija protects the eyes of her son, P.J., from tire smoke while his father, Pete, holds him during a car parade celebration for PJ's fifth birthday on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Birthday parade
P.J. Leija hides from an inflatable Pikachu before a car parade celebration for his fifth birthday on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Bryan.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
MasFajitas
Diners enjoy their food at Masfajitas at 2297 Earl Rudder Freeway S in College Station on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
MasFajitas
Server Gus Barbosa takes the orders of Weldon and Peggy Mackey, right, and Larry Pressler, foreground, at MasFajitas at 2297 Earl Rudder Freeway S in College Station on Friday, July 17, 2020. "We're all Mexican food fans, so every time a restaurant opens up we have to try it," Pressler said.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Costa Vida
Employees pour salsas at Costa Vida on 4501 Mills Park Circle Suite 100 in College Station on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Costa Vida
David Silvey II takes Timee Cooper's order at Costa Vida on 4501 Mills Park Circle Suite 100 in College Station on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Michael Miller
Costa Vida
Antonia Cua cooks tortillas at Costa Vida on 4501 Mills Park Circle Suite 100 in College Station on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Costa Vida
Patrons order food at Costa Vida on 4501 Mills Park Circle Suite 100 in College Station on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Costa Vida
Co-owner Holly Johnston poses for a portrait at Costa Vida on 4501 Mills Park Circle Suite 100 in College Station on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
BCS Legends baseball team
Gamaliel Arriaga, 12, dries a pick-up truck during a car wash fundraiser for the BCS Legends 12 and under travel baseball team at Advance Auto Parts in Bryan on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Donations collected at the event will help pay for equipment and tournaments which are played year round. The team is hosting a garage sale fundraiser from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 200 Kosarek Street.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
BCS Legends baseball team
Manuel Alvarado, right, and Jayson Arredondo, both 12, help wash cars during a fundraiser for the BCS Legends 12 and under travel baseball team at Advance Auto Parts in Bryan on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Donations collected at the event will help pay for equipment and tournaments which are played year round. The team is hosting a garage sale fundraiser from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 200 Kosarek Street.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
COVID precautions at Texas A&M
The university custodial staff will disinfect rooms where a student had tested positive for COVID-19. Routine work orders will not be completed in rooms with isolating residents unless it is an emergency.
Eagle file photo by Laura McKenzie
Christmas in July
Non-perishable goods wait in the trunk of a vehicle to be transferred to the Brazos Church Pantry during a Christmas in July donation drive-thru for the pantry outside A&M United Methodist Church in College Station on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. "It is amazing how generous this congregation is," said Reba Ragsdale, coordinator of the Brazos Church Pantry outreach project for the United Methodist Church's Missions Committee. "(The response) is wonderful."
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Christmas in July
Sixteen-year-old Mallory Skrabanek hands non-perishable goods to Director of Youth Ministry Zac Gilts during a Christmas in July donation drive-thru for the Brazos Church Pantry outside A&M United Methodist Church in College Station on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. "It is amazing how generous this congregation is," said Reba Ragsdale, coordinator of the Brazos Church Pantry outreach project for the United Methodist Church's Missions Committee. "(The response) is wonderful."
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Christmas in July
Director of Youth Ministry Zac Gilts loads up the trunk of a vehicle with donated goods during a Christmas in July donation drive-thru for the Brazos Church Pantry outside A&M United Methodist Church in College Station on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The goods are scheduled for drop off at the pantry today. "It is amazing how generous this congregation is," said Reba Ragsdale, coordinator of the UMC Missions Committee's Brazos Church Pantry outreach project. "(The response) is wonderful."
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Treasured Moments
A face mask is shown on a statue of a man in an art installation called "Treasured Moments" by Lynn Haste in downtown Bryan on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Michael Miller
At Home in BCS
The effort includes exclusive hotel offers — including The Stella Hotel (above), The George, Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center and more — with rates starting at $55 per night.
Photo by Laura McKenzie
Navasota graduation
Erick Carranza laughs as he poses for a picture during the first of four Navasota High School graduations, each consisting of 44 students or fewer, at Rattler Stadium in Navasota on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Navasota graduation
Mya Rodriguez waves to her family during the first of four Navasota High School graduations consisting of 44 students or fewer at Rattler Stadium in Navasota on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Mariachi at Casa Rodriguez
Mariachi Anillos de Oro performs at Casa Rodriguez in downtown Bryan on Friday, July 24, 2020. The band played for a live and online audience as part of Downtown Bryan's Summer Sunset Series.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Mariachi at Casa Rodriguez
Ivan Sanchez sings with Mariachi Anillos de Oro at Casa Rodriguez in downtown Bryan on Friday, July 24, 2020. The band played for a live and online audience as part of Downtown Bryan's Summer Sunset Series.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Mariachi at Casa Rodriguez
Ivan Sanchez sings with Mariachi Anillos de Oro at Casa Rodriguez in downtown Bryan on Friday, July 24, 2020. The band played for a live and online audience as part of Downtown Bryan's Summer Sunset Series.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
20200724 BV V SA MM 01
Brazos Valley Bombers’ Taylor Smith hits an RBI single against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas at Travis Field in Bryan on Friday.
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Brazos County virus news conference
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan speaks during a news conference at the Brazos County Health Department in Bryan on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Brazos County virus news conference
Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan speaks during a news conference at the Brazos County Health Department in Bryan on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Brazos County virus news conference
Bryan School District Superintendent Christie Whitbeck speaks during a news conference at the Brazos County Health Department in Bryan on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Brazos County virus news conference
College Station School District Superintendent Mike Martindale speaks during a news conference at the Brazos County Health Department in Bryan on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Michael Miller/The Eagle
Middleway Urban Monastery
Kathleen Phillips live streams a prayer at noon inside the sanctuary at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Phillips is the cofounder of Middleway Urban Monastery, which offers a virtual space for those seeking a spiritual connection.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Middleway Urban Monastery
Kathleen Phillips sits among the pews at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church while live streaming a noon prayer on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Phillips is the cofounder of Middleway Urban Monastery, which offers a virtual space for those seeking a spiritual connection.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Middleway Urban Monastery
Kathleen Phillips signs off after leading a noon prayer via live stream Andrew's Episcopal Church on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Phillips is the cofounder of Middleway Urban Monastery, which offers a virtual space for those seeking a spiritual connection.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
BTU Protest
Dan Kiniry leads a protest at Bryan Texas Utilities on Monday, July 20, 2020. A group of about 20 people gathered to protest BTU's decision to resume disconnections due to nonpayment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
BTU Protest
Protest co-organizer Carlos Eduardo Espina, center, stands with about 20 others in front of Bryan Texas Utilities to express opposition to the utility's decision to resume disconnections due to nonpayment on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
BTU Protest
Rafael Pena makes a sign during a protest against Bryan Texas Utilities' decision to resume disconnections due to nonpayment on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Grape harvest
Workers harvest in the vineyard during the 43rd annual Harvest Festival at Messina Hof Winery in Bryan on Saturday, July 25, 2020. This was the first of four weekends of the festival.
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Grape harvest
Houston resident Michael Alcantara chooses bunches of wine grapes to harvest during the 43rd annual Harvest Festival at Messina Hof Winery in Bryan on Saturday, July 25, 2020. This was the first of four weekends of the festival. Alcantara visited the festival with his wife, Eunice Caluag, as his 33rd birthday present.
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Grape harvest
Houston resident Michael Alcantara poses for a picture, taken by close friend Mary Anne Pfeffer, with his wife, Eunice Caluag, during the 43rd annual Harvest Festival at Messina Hof Winery in Bryan on Saturday, July 25, 2020. This was the first of four weekends of the festival. Alcantara visited the festival with his wife as his 33rd birthday present.
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
Grape harvest
Deer Park resident Sherry Guerrero dumps out her stomped grapes during the 43rd annual Harvest Festival at Messina Hof Winery in Bryan on Saturday, July 25, 2020. This was the first of four weekends of the festival. Guerrero and her husband, Joe, celebrated their 11th anniversary Saturday at the vineyard. Joe said they have come to the winery every year since getting married for their anniversary.
Eagle photo by Michael Miller
20200725 BV V SA MM 05
Brazos Valley's Will Johnston throws during game action against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas at Travis Field in Bryan on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
20200725 BV V SA MM 04
Brazos Valley's Sean Arnold hits an RBI single during game action against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas at Travis Field in Bryan on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Arnold was tagged out at second base as he tried to advance. Michael Miller/The Eagle
Michael Miller
Flying kites
Ryan Reyes, 5, looks back to see his kite catch the breeze during a family outing at Wolf Pen Creek Park on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Flying kites
Michelle Reyes flies a kite during a family visit to Wolf Pen Creek Park on a breezy afternoon on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers first baseman Austin Bost (Texas A&M) catches a pick off throw during Sunday's Game 3 win over the San Antonio Chanclas.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley's Sean Arnold (6) catches the ball in the outfield to end the top of the third inning against San Antonio on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Travis Field.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley's Trevis Sundgren (3) pitches against a San Antonio batter in the second inning Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Travis Field.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers first baseman Austin Bost, right, attempts to tag San Antonio’s Jacob Montejano at first base in the third inning Sunday at Travis Field. The Bombers won 7-2 to sweep the series.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Texas organizers say local police did not protect protesters
Michael Tolbert, of the Smith County Democrat Party, speaks at Democratic Congressional candidate Hank Gilbert's Protest for Portland event as counter protestors yell at him at the downtown square in Tyler, Texas on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Sarah A. Miller
Texas organizers say local police did not protect protesters
Michael Tolbert, of the Smith County Democrat Party, speaks at Democratic Congressional candidate Hank Gilbert's Protest for Portland event as counter protestors yell at him at the downtown square in Tyler, Texas on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Sarah A. Miller
Bee Creek Park
Jordyn Bryant, 6, right, gives her brothers Jax, 4, Brooks, 8, and Jacob, 5, a push on a swing while playing at Bee Creek Park in College Station on Monday, July 27, 2020. The siblings, who recently moved to The Woodlands, were in town visiting their grandmother, Janet Green.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Kim Kreamer
Weekday School Director Kim Kreamer holds gifts given to her during a drive-through farewell celebration while being sprayed with silly string on Wednesday, July 28, 2020, at A&M United Methodist Church. Kreamer, who also worked as a lead teacher during her eight years at the preschool, is leaving to teach pre-K at Mitchell Elementary School in Bryan.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Kim Kreamer
Weekday School Director Kim Kreamer gets a hug from Brianna Stewart, 5, during a drive-through farewell celebration on Wednesday, July 28, 2020, at A&M United Methodist Church. Kreamer, who also worked as a lead teacher during her eight years at the preschool, is leaving to teach pre-K at Mitchell Elementary School in Bryan.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Kim Kreamer
Weekday School Director Kim Kreamer is greeted by well-wishers during a drive-through farewell celebration on Wednesday, July 28, 2020, at A&M United Methodist Church. Kreamer, who also worked as a lead teacher during her eight years at the preschool, is leaving to teach pre-K at Mitchell Elementary School in Bryan.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
City Barber Shop
Alton "Nap" Cole cuts Billie Farris' hair Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at City Barber Shop in Downtown Bryan. Cole is retiring Saturday after more than 42 years serving the community. Gilbert Acosta, who was hand picked by Cole, will be taking over the business starting Tuesday.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
City Barber Shop
Alton "Nap" Cole is reflected in a mirror while cutting longtime customer Billie Farris' hair Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at City Barber Shop. Cole is retiring Saturday after more than 42 years serving the community. Gilbert Acosta, who was hand picked by Cole, will be taking over the business starting Tuesday.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
City Barber Shop
Gilbert Acosta sits inside City Barber Shop on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Acosta will be taking over the shop Tuesday following Alton "Nap" Cole's retirement.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
City Barber Shop
Alton "Nap" Cole, left, stands with Gilbert Acosta outside City Barber Shop on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Cole is retiring Saturday after more than 42 years serving the community. Acosta, who was hand picked by Cole, will be taking over the business starting Tuesday.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
City Barber Shop
Alton "Nap" Cole, left, stands with Gilbert Acosta outside City Barber Shop on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Cole is retiring Saturday after more than 42 years serving the community. Acosta, who was hand picked by Cole, will be taking over the business starting Tuesday.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
