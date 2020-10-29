Sen. John Cornyn makes campaign stop at Bush Library

“We do need to do more. Unfortunately, the closer we got to the election, some of the bipartisan cooperation we saw began to fall apart. We need to help people because there are still some people who, through no fault of their own, find themselves going through some pretty tough times,” Cornyn said.

Cornyn, in recent polling, has held single-digit leads over Democratic challenger MJ Hegar. Cornyn decried a substantial spending push of what he called “tens of millions of dollars pouring in from places like California and New York and Washington, D.C.,” to unseat him as he nears the end of his third term.

“Do you think they did that because they want Texas to be exceptional? Because they share our values? Absolutely not. Absolutely not,” he said.

Sessions, the Republican former congressman seeking to represent U.S. House District 17, expressed his support of Republican policies and candidates on the ballot.

“For years, the Republican Party has been the stalwart party to make sure that the United States military receives the funding that it needs to make sure that the men and women and the families that protected this country would be taken care of,” Sessions said. He is facing Democrat Rick Kennedy and Libertarian Ted Brown.