Sen. Cruz discusses COVID-19 pandemic, other national issues at Texas A&M

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz discussed his thoughts on how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic and other topics during a Wednesday visit to the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service.

Cruz toured the school and spoke with students about jobs and economic growth among other matters before meeting with local reporters to answer questions.

When asked what he thought should be done about rapidly rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Cruz encouraged vaccines but said he does not want to see any type of mandates.

On Wednesday, 25,184 new cases of COVID-19 and 286 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was more than 3.1 million, according to state figures. State officials said 57,524 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. As of Wednesday, state data shows that about 58% of Texans aged 12 and up have been fully vaccinated.