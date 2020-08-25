Sen. Cornyn visits Brazos Valley Food Bank to discuss impact of CARES Act

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn visited the Brazos Valley Food Bank Monday to discuss the local impacts of the $3 trillion CARES Act with area officials and media outlets.
The Bryan-College Station area has received about $124.6 million in federal coronavirus relief resources from Congress. Those funds were used for a variety of relief, from rent and health care to support for local businesses. The food bank used CARES Act funds to support the large food distribution sites it held over the summer.
Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director Theresa Mangapora took Cornyn on a tour of the facility, pausing at several points to share facts and figures about the food bank and its work during the COVID-19 pandemic. George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum Director Warren Finch was among several food bank volunteers with whom Cornyn spoke during his visit. As they worked inside the food bank, Cornyn asked questions of local leaders, including checking with Bryan ISD Superintendent Christie Whitbeck about how the start of the school year was going.
“I know that there’s been unprecedented demand on our food banks across the state and across the nation,” Cornyn said. “As you know, after the virus began spreading, we not only had a public health crisis on our hands, we had an economic crisis as well. And Congress acted quickly and boldly — we don’t always get it right, but I think we got it pretty close to right in terms of the expedited response to that two-front war — the public health battle and the economic battle.”
Cornyn said the upcoming election could be the biggest obstacle to Congress passing further virus relief efforts in the late summer or early fall. He said he was more optimistic about future relief than he was a week ago, and added that he thought local and state governing bodies “could use more flexibility” in how future aid is spent.
“With the House passing a bill to provide additional funding to the post office, that could well provide a vehicle for the Senate to take up not only the post office funding, but some of these other needs,” he said.
Mangapora told The Eagle that donations from the public remain below normal, and the cost of buying food for food banks is higher than normal. She called for continued federal support as the nation’s residents and organizations continue to combat the myriad effects of COVID-19.
“I don’t think we’ve hit the largest point of need yet,” Mangapora said. “We definitely need the federal government to continue to support nonprofits and food banks. The CARES Act definitely helped, but we could use more, and I’ll say that it would be great on the individual level if SNAP benefits were increased to 15 percent. That would help individual families as well.”
Mangapora said about 25% of the budget for the large-scale food distrbution sites came from the CARES Act.
“Getting this money in and being able to use it to buy food and make sure that our shelves are stocked and our pantries are stocked is so very crucial,” Mangapora said. “With the uncertainty of when COVID is going to end, continued federal funding is actually going to be very important.”
Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said the system’s total losses and expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic has neared $150 million since March, and expressed gratitude that some of the aid went directly to supporting students through emergencies. He told Cornyn that funds from the CARES Act dropped the net loss for the system to just under $65 million.
“It was really critical, particularly on behalf of the students,” Sharp said. “Without the CARES Act, it would have been a real serious train wreck. It’s a manageable train wreck now, so we appreciate everything you did.”
Karl Mooney and Andrew Nelson, the mayors of College Station and Bryan, respectively, and St. Joseph Health CEO Theron Park also spoke at Monday’s press conference, along with Whitbeck. Each leader shared about how CARES Act funding helped in their various jurisdictions.
Cornyn said he is sometimes asked why the U.S. does not “have a national plan” with regards to combating the pandemic.
“We’re a big and diverse country, and with 330 million people, it’s important to take advantage of the incredible leadership that we see displayed here,” Cornyn said, gesturing toward the local officials behind him. “Each of them have an expert role to play in helping us to get through this pandemic and this recovery.”
Cornyn, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002, will face Democratic challenger MJ Hegar on the November ballot in his bid for a fourth term.
“If you had ever told me that I would vote for a $3 trillion bill, I would not have believed you — but this was an emergency,” Cornyn said. “I think this is the domestic equivalent to World War II.”
