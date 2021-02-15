Second storm headed this way, expected to bring another round of freezing rain

The expected high temperature for Tuesday is 25 degrees, and College Station could get above the freezing mark on Wednesday with a high of 35 degrees; however, freezing rain and a wintry mix is also expected, according to the Weather Service forecast.

While temperatures remained above zero on Monday, the wind chills have felt near or below zero. The Brazos Valley is under a wind chill warning until Tuesday at noon due to the frigid feels-like temperatures.

“A wind chill warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values,” the National Weather Service alert states. “This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.”

These precautions include wearing multiple layers if going outside and having extra blankets and layers to wear inside when the power goes out. The College Station Fire Department also urged residents in a tweet Monday afternoon to bundle up instead of using unsafe methods to heat a room.

The snow that fell Sunday night and Monday morning amounted to between 2.5 inches to 7 inches throughout the area, with winds creating snowdrifts of more than a foot, law enforcement officials stated.