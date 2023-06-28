The second half of 2022 property taxes for Brazos County property owners who chose split payment is due Friday.

Taxpayers who want to pay in person must arrive at the tax office, located at 4151 County Park Court in Bryan, before 4:30 p.m. Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristy Roe said the tax offices sees a daily average of 350-400 lobby customers and 100-125 drive-thru customers, but noted the last day or two is traditionally much busier.

Roe encouraged taxpayers to prepare beforehand, bring property information with them, a list of account numbers or copies of statements, and know what is needed to be paid.

Payments are accepted online at brazostax.org or over the phone at 1-800-254-4339. Drop boxes accept payments until 5 p.m. Friday.

For more information, call 979-775-9930.