Second half of Brazos County property taxes due next week

Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristy Roe urged local taxpayers on Tuesday not to wait to the last minute to pay property taxes. The second half of 2020 property taxes for those who chose split payment are due June 30.

The tax office, located at 4151 County Park Court in Bryan, sees a daily average of 350-400 lobby customers and 100-125 drive-thru customers; Roe said the last day or two is traditionally much busier.

“The concern usually is that we are so busy on that day,” Roe said. “I realize people want to hang on to that money as long as possible, but by doing so, they are putting themselves at risk. … This is a hard and fast deadline that does not extend at all, but there are online and phone options.”

The tax office closes at 4:30 p.m. June 30. Roe said drop boxes will be open until 5 p.m. She said people sending payment through the U.S. Postal Service should mail in as soon as possible.

For more information, visit www.brazostax.org or call 979-775-9930.

Eagle staff report

