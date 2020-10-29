Second graders take PE class with Texas A&M student athletes

Luna helps coach the Bryan High School freshman football team, JV soccer team and the SFA Middle School soccer team, and he tries to get his second graders to think about their future, whether it is intermediate school, high school or college

“Yes, they think it’s fun and everything, but it’s something that they’re going to take with them for the rest of their lives,” he said about the lessons his students are learning from AggiesMove. “The cool part about having these guys here is they say, ‘I really love running. I do it for discipline. I’ve got to have my run in before the morning.’ These kids are hearing that, and it’s good that they’re hearing that because they come in here, and they’re going to run.”

He also tries to encourage his students to be active at home, no matter what space they have, he said, and the fact the Aggie athletes are doing the exercises in their dorm rooms and smaller spaces shows they do not need a big backyard or large area to do the movements.

The move to Zoom has also made it possible for people like Bernardo to take part in the event. This is Bernardo’s first year to participate in AggiesMove, she said, because previously the timing conflicted with practice. However, in a virtual format, she has more flexibility to be involved.