Second graders take PE class with Texas A&M student athletes

Since the start of the school year, second graders at Bonham Elementary School in Bryan have gotten some direct instruction from Texas A&M student-athletes as part of the AggiesMove program.
Every other week, student-athletes from different sports get on a Zoom call with the students during physical education class and guide them through simple exercises and then answer some questions.
Some of the questions the students had for the Aggie athletes were about their favorite pets, restaurant, color, basketball team and food.
This week marked the third session for the school year, and athletes from the equestrian, cross-country, track and tennis teams led the students through a series of pushups, squats, lunges, jumping jacks and a tree pose.
Rachel Bernardo, who participated in Wednesday’s session, said she hopes the athletes can play a role in helping the young students gain an understanding of the importance of exercise and staying active throughout their life.
“They may not go on to participate in athletics competitively later on, but if we can help encourage that healthy lifestyle and just be a face for them to look up to, connect with in our local community, I think that’s really great,” she said.
Bernardo, a senior distance athlete on the Texas A&M cross-country and track teams, serves as president of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, which puts on the AggiesMove service event along with Texas A&M Athletics’ Student Athlete Engagement.
She said she is happy the program allows the students to see college athletes of any gender or race representing different sports and disciplines.
“It’s great to have different faces in the room to show these kids that there’s not one type of athlete or one type of person who can't stay active,” she said.
During Wednesday’s 30-minute Zoom session, each of the four student-athletes told the second graders why it is important to them to stay active and exercise.
Tatiana Makarova, a member of the Texas A&M women’s tennis team, said it keeps her disciplined and improves her sleep.
“Also, it’s just good for your health in general,” she said.
Tina Christie, a member of the university’s equestrian team, said exercise puts her in a better mood.
“It makes me feel like I’m really getting stuff accomplished throughout the day, and it also helps me keep a routine,” she said. “I think this time is kind of weird for everyone, and if we can do as much as we can to stay in a routine and just working on ourselves, it’s really important.”
Carlos Luna, Bonham PE teacher, said he hopes the student-athletes can serve as an inspiration to his students as they see the “big kids” staying active.
Luna helps coach the Bryan High School freshman football team, JV soccer team and the SFA Middle School soccer team, and he tries to get his second graders to think about their future, whether it is intermediate school, high school or college
“Yes, they think it’s fun and everything, but it’s something that they’re going to take with them for the rest of their lives,” he said about the lessons his students are learning from AggiesMove. “The cool part about having these guys here is they say, ‘I really love running. I do it for discipline. I’ve got to have my run in before the morning.’ These kids are hearing that, and it’s good that they’re hearing that because they come in here, and they’re going to run.”
He also tries to encourage his students to be active at home, no matter what space they have, he said, and the fact the Aggie athletes are doing the exercises in their dorm rooms and smaller spaces shows they do not need a big backyard or large area to do the movements.
The move to Zoom has also made it possible for people like Bernardo to take part in the event. This is Bernardo’s first year to participate in AggiesMove, she said, because previously the timing conflicted with practice. However, in a virtual format, she has more flexibility to be involved.
“To be able to still have this opportunity in the midst of everything going on, I think has been really great, not just for the kids, also for the athletes on our end and helping them just find some sort of sense of normalcy during this time.”
The sessions will continue until the Thanksgiving break, Luna said.
