The search continues for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang.

The latest update from Hoang’s family came at 11 a.m. Monday and said that Department of Public Safety officials obtained video evidence that showed Hoang's car left a Shell gas station in Caldwell and was headed westbound on Texas 21 toward Dime Box, Bastrop and Austin after he stopped for gas at around 12:05 p.m. Friday.

Hoang is an Asian male about 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was driving a 2009 silver Lexus four-door sedan with a Texas license plate numbered BS2C737.

On a Facebook page titled Finding Tanner Hoang, where official search updates are being posted, members were asking anyone near Bastrop willing to help to check in the surrounding areas, including Bastrop State Park.

Hoang, 22, is a senior at A&M and his family was coming to College Station on Friday for the graduation. However, Hoang was not expected to actually graduate and he was the only one who knew that information.

On Friday, Hoang turned off his cell phone at around 8:30 a.m. and left his apartment at around 11 a.m. He was last spotted getting gas at the Shell station in Caldwell just after noon.

College Station Police have opened a missing persons case for Hoang and can be reached at 979-764-3600. Officials from DPS, the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office and Caldwell Police Department are assisting in the search for Hoang. More law enforcement agencies toward Bastrop and Austin are expected to become involved in the search since it has been determined Hoang was last seen going toward those areas, according to a DPS spokesman.