Search continues for missing Plantersville boy

Local, regional, state and federal agencies continued the search for 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez in the Plantersville area of Grimes County on Thursday, one day after he went missing.

Ramirez was reported missing at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday, according to Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell. According to the Endangered Missing Child Advisory issued by the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, he was last seen at his house in the 10000 block drive of Deer Park Lane in the Foxfire subdivision in Plantersville, wearing a bright green shirt, unknown color shorts and red Mickey Mouse shoes.

Sowell said he did not have any more information Thursday afternoon than he did Wednesday evening.

“Right now we’re exhausting every effort, and we’re fixing to go through again with another walking grid search of people just almost arm to arm, going through everything, which is some thick woods,” Sowell said Thursday afternoon, 25 hours after Ramirez was reported missing.

He said it is strange because even with all the coverage through traditional media and social media, they have not received any tips from anyone who has seen or heard anything or reported anything suspicious.