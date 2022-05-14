Search continues for escaped Texas inmate; reward raised to $50,000

The search continued Saturday for a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport bus Thursday after stabbing the driver.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Saturday that the reward offered for information leading to the capture of Lopez has been raised to $50,000. The department, the Office of the Inspector General, Texas Department of Public Safety and multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the search.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46, escaped custody in Leon County Thursday after he overpowered the driver, whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, said Jason Clark, chief of staff for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Lopez was convicted in 2006 of killing a man along the Texas-Mexico border.

“He is a very dangerous person,” said Robert Hurst, Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson, during a Friday media briefing.

Hurst said that Lopez gained access to the officer driving, Randy Smith, then stabbed him in his hand and chest with an unknown object.

Smith pulled the bus to the side of the road, Hurst said, and a struggle continued outside of the bus. Lopez was briefly in contact with Smith’s handgun, Hurst said, but could not get the gun out of the holster.

The second officer, Jimmie Brinegar, shot out the back tires of the bus with a shotgun to disable it, Hurst said. Lopez got back on the bus and drove it for about a mile before losing control, then he ran into a nearby field, Hurst said.

Brinegar and Smith caught up to the bus and fired several shots at Lopez, but Hurst said it is not believed he was hit.

Anyone with information can contact law enforcement or TDCJ Crime Stoppers at 1-800-832-8477 and 936-437-5171.