Search and rescue group conducts simulated exercise at Lake Bryan

The Brazos Valley Search and Rescue Group completed a search-and-rescue exercise hosted by the Bryan Fire Department early Saturday at Lake Bryan.
The simulated exercise was to rescue six people who were on a sailboat the night before during a storm and are presumed missing.
Cory Matthews, the Bryan Fire Department assistant chief and exercise director, led multiple groups in the search including local law enforcement, fire and rescue, search dogs, an equestrian team and a drone team. There were about 100 participants in total on the rescue and victim team, he said.
“Our group was formed in 2011, and it is a group of groups where a whole bunch of different teams are represented,” Matthews said. “We have the search dog network that will have canines search, and we have the East Texas Mounted Search and Rescue that have horses. We have drone teams, boat teams and ground searchers.”
He said the search and rescue team’s goal was to find the six missing people, some of which were represented by actual people and others by dummies, along with markers and evidence that each group had to find. Matthews said a rescue team exists in every one of the seven counties in the Brazos Valley Council of Governments region.
“This search-and-rescue event gives us a chance to get into a place to meet the local sheriff’s department, the local police department and local fire departments, who are normally the ones that are running these types of events,” he said. “That relationship building is a very important part of what we do, but at the same time it gives them a better understanding of what’s available to assist them when they have a search-and-rescue event. If you don’t know that there are dogs and horses and drones, then you don’t know what to ask for when you need help.”
He said the main reason to hold this event each year is to get that information out to other counties. He mentioned that the drone teams are utilized for many reasons, including being able to do quick overhead searches in large regions.
“It’s surprising how many ways you can use the drones in these events. They can just fly over and search all the area very quickly from a high altitude and they can provide areas of interests,” he said. “We have some dummies that were put in the water below the water level. So they’re going to go out and practice running sonar off that drone and off the boat that we have to try to find the dummy.”
Matthews had high expectations for the search-and-rescue team and hoped they would all be able to find the missing people.
“You don’t know what you’re going to get when you go to one of these searches. You know how qualified the people that are running the exercise are, and how knowledgeable about searches in general. So we don’t want to come in and take over, but rather work together to utilize what we all bring to the group,” he said.
Jim Yeager, a canine handler and past president for the Search Dog Network, said they used five “live find and human remains” canines on the search for the missing people.
“Next month we have a national test that we’re preparing for, the International Police Working Dog Association, where an instructor will fly in that will test and certify our dogs,” he said. “This search will help prepare our dogs for that.”
Novalene Thurston, the chairman of the East Texas Mounted Search and Rescue, said there were eight horses on the search in Lake Bryan.
“We didn’t get to have this event last year and the last time we were at this location is nine years ago,” she said. “We search on horseback and our search group must be at least four horses. That’s our rules for safety purposes. We are going to have eight horses on course today, but we’re going to keep it in one-in-one group for today, and we communicate with our trainer throughout the search.”
Thurston said she was excited to try out a new computerized reporting system to help with the search. Members of the Community Emergency Response Team also were present to help with the check-in and home base needs while the teams were searching.