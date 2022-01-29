Search and rescue group conducts simulated exercise at Lake Bryan

The Brazos Valley Search and Rescue Group completed a search-and-rescue exercise hosted by the Bryan Fire Department early Saturday at Lake Bryan.

The simulated exercise was to rescue six people who were on a sailboat the night before during a storm and are presumed missing.

Cory Matthews, the Bryan Fire Department assistant chief and exercise director, led multiple groups in the search including local law enforcement, fire and rescue, search dogs, an equestrian team and a drone team. There were about 100 participants in total on the rescue and victim team, he said.

“Our group was formed in 2011, and it is a group of groups where a whole bunch of different teams are represented,” Matthews said. “We have the search dog network that will have canines search, and we have the East Texas Mounted Search and Rescue that have horses. We have drone teams, boat teams and ground searchers.”

He said the search and rescue team’s goal was to find the six missing people, some of which were represented by actual people and others by dummies, along with markers and evidence that each group had to find. Matthews said a rescue team exists in every one of the seven counties in the Brazos Valley Council of Governments region.