Scouts collecting food, donations for Brazos Valley Food Bank this Saturday

Despite the changes brought about by the pandemic, Calanog said, not much of the Scouting for Food operations needed to change. The Scouts dropped off door hangers in their communities and will go back to those same homes to pick up any donations the homeowners choose to contribute.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cunningham said the only difference he noticed this year was that everyone wore masks and was conscious of their proximity to others.

Door hangers were distributed in troops’ areas throughout the Brazos Valley and Huntsville areas. For anyone who did not receive a door hanger, Calanog said, some units will be hosting individual food drives. One will take place in Castlegate Park on Saturday from 9-11 a.m.

Although the official pick up will take place Saturday, the service project is one the district encourages Scouts to continue throughout the year, she said.

She said additional collection drop-off sites will be posted to the district’s Facebook page — Arrowmoon SFF — and on the Nextdoor platform.

Theresa Mangapora, executive director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank, said Saturday’s drop-off is a special arrangement with the Scouts but there are ways people can give if they were not able to participate in Scouting for Food or did not receive a door hanger.