Scouts collecting food, donations for Brazos Valley Food Bank this Saturday

Scouts in the area Arrowmoon District will be collecting nonperishable food items and monetary donations for the Brazos Valley Food Bank on Saturday as part of the annual Scouting for Food program.
Last year’s event collected more than 12,000 pounds of food and a few hundred dollars in monetary donations, said Tracey Calanog, chair of the local event.
She does not know how the pandemic will affect this year’s results, but she said she is proud to see the units and troops continuing the service program. Some troops in rural areas are collecting food items for smaller organizations and churches in their community, in addition to what is being donated to the food bank.
“With everything everybody has been through over the last year, this is such an important service project, and it brings people together,” Calanog said. “We’re still able to do it safely and respecting social distancing, and it’s a good way of showing our Scouts and families and our community that we’re going to continue helping every single person in this community if we work together.”
Arrowmoon District Chair Robert Cunningham said seeing the community’s needs change from last year to this year due to the pandemic puts the program into a new perspective and reinforces the thought that Scouts will find ways to serve the community, whether it is picking up trash or collecting food to donate to the food bank.
Despite the changes brought about by the pandemic, Calanog said, not much of the Scouting for Food operations needed to change. The Scouts dropped off door hangers in their communities and will go back to those same homes to pick up any donations the homeowners choose to contribute.
Cunningham said the only difference he noticed this year was that everyone wore masks and was conscious of their proximity to others.
Door hangers were distributed in troops’ areas throughout the Brazos Valley and Huntsville areas. For anyone who did not receive a door hanger, Calanog said, some units will be hosting individual food drives. One will take place in Castlegate Park on Saturday from 9-11 a.m.
Although the official pick up will take place Saturday, the service project is one the district encourages Scouts to continue throughout the year, she said.
She said additional collection drop-off sites will be posted to the district’s Facebook page — Arrowmoon SFF — and on the Nextdoor platform.
Theresa Mangapora, executive director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank, said Saturday’s drop-off is a special arrangement with the Scouts but there are ways people can give if they were not able to participate in Scouting for Food or did not receive a door hanger.
Individuals, churches and organizations can host food drives to help collect and donate food items, she said, noting the food bank’s ongoing need for donations. The food bank’s lobby remains closed due to safety protocols, Mangapora said, but she suggested anyone who wants to donate contact the food bank at 979-777-3663 before arriving. They will be able to arrange a time and be directed to the correct space to safely allow volunteers in proper protective equipment to unload the donations. Mangapora said in an email that people dropping off items should remain in their vehicle.
For more information about hosting and registering a food drive, go to www.bvfb.org/food-drives. A list of food items most needed by the food bank are also included on the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s website at www.bvfb.org/food-donations-most-needed.
Calanog said it is heartwarming and uplifting to see the program continue, noting the food will be weighed as it arrives Saturday.