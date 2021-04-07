Scotty's House, Voices for Children among groups working to raise awareness of child abuse

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In an interview, Jarvis Parsons, Brazos County’s district attorney and a Scotty’s House board member, described the organization as “a beacon of light and of hope to children in their darkest hour.” He said the DA office works closely with Scotty’s House in myriad ways, including with conducting interviews and examinations “in a way that is not emotionally harmful to the child.”

“Even if there’s not a case made, they’re still working with the child to make sure they are whole and healed from the abuse,” Parsons said. “Scotty’s House works to help the whole child, and that’s one of the reasons I wanted to jump on board. We get a chance in some way to be a small part in making a child’s life better.”

Additionally, Scotty’s House announced a collaborative effort with Texas A&M School of Public Health professor Selina Stasi for the inaugural Awareness Rocks campaign, in which students have painted rocks around the Brazos Valley. On the bottom side of each rock is the number to the Texas Abuse Hotline to spread awareness and encourage reporting, according to the organization.