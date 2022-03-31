Scotty's House, partners honor 630 victims of child abuse and neglect and call on community to prevent future abuse

Scotty’s House held its annual Blue Ribbon Ceremony on Thursday at the College Station Police Department to call on the public to prevent child abuse and neglect and recognize the 630 Brazos County children who were victims during 2021.

Those 630 victims are a portion of the 1,293 children who received services from Scotty’s House and Voices for Children in 2021. Since opening in 1995, Scotty’s House Director of Operations Tammy Bailes said, the nonprofit Child Advocacy Center has served nearly 10,000 youngsters across its seven counties.

A key to protecting their childhood, she said, is the coordination between partner agencies, law enforcement and other advocacy centers.

Law enforcement agencies or CPS investigators contact Scotty’s House, she said, to serve as a safe, neutral place to hold a forensic interview so the child can tell their story and then to offer counseling and advocacy services to children and families as needed.

“Everybody has a piece to this to be a part of this team, and we don’t win unless we work together,” College Station Police Chief Billy Couch said.

An unfortunate side of the community’s growth, Couch said, is the increase in new victims, but the local law enforcement and advocacy centers are committed to making sure the resources are available to respond when they happen and prevent them from occurring.

Scotty’s House and its partners in all seven of the Brazos Valley counties it serves have multi-disciplinary teams that meet regularly — twice a month in Brazos County and once a month in the other six counties — to review the cases and ensure no child falls through the cracks, said Shannon Hernandez, director of programs at Scotty’s House.

During the ceremony, Bailes encouraged the public to wear blue Friday to recognize the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“It’s the opportunity for all of us to come together, and not only remember the children in the past who have been victims of child abuse, but also for us to give information to people, let people know about the importance of fighting child abuse and preventing it,” she said.

A big part of doing this is getting people educated and trained in looking for the signs of child abuse and neglect, saying it happens in all communities.

“It is a problem that belongs to all of us, and it’s a problem that can be solved by every one of us,” Bailes said. “It takes each of us not only to be aware and to accept that there is a problem, but to be educated and to learn about it.”

She said when more people get trained in recognizing the signs and symptoms of child abuse or neglect and reporting their suspicions to authorities, the more help the child can get.

Bailes said while they get some neglect cases, the “vast majority” of children they work with are victims of sexual abuse and more than 99% of the time, the abuse occurs at the hands of someone the child knows and the family trusts.

Couch said the difficulty in stopping and preventing child abuse and neglect was compounded due to COVID-19 when children were being schooled at home and more people were working from home.

“If your abuser is at home with you, it’s kind of like the Stockholm syndrome; you kind of relate to it as if it’s normal behavior,” Couch said. “But there’s somebody in that home or somebody in that network that knows that’s wrong, and that’s who we need to step forward and say, ‘Hey, we need to evaluate this situation.’ Somebody has to be the voice of that child. That child may not have the ability to reach out or know what method to use, but somebody in that network probably does, and they need to be the voice for the child.”

Bailes encouraged people who see the signs of abuse or neglect to have the courage to report it, so it can be investigated and the child can get help and access to necessary resources.

Sheriff Wayne Dicky said many people go about their day not thinking about the victims of child abuse and neglect, but the 630 cases prove it does happen. He applauded the event for making people aware of those victims and motivating people to report what they suspect to be a case of child abuse or neglect.

“The children in our community deserve to have a happy childhood, and we’ve got to do everything we can to prevent child abuse and neglect. And when we can’t prevent it, we have to do everything we can to help that child heal,” Dicky said.

Scotty’s House will host Blue Ribbon ceremonies in Burleson, Washington, Grimes, Leon and Robertson counties later this week. A ceremony in Madison County also took place Thursday. The 12th annual Pinwheel Garden will be “planted” on at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Prosperity Bank in Bryan at 2807 South Texas Avenue.

