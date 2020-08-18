Schreiber files for District 3 seat

Retired accountant Jonna Schreiber filed to run for Bryan City Council Single Member District 3 on Monday.
Filing for College Station and Bryan city council races closed at 5 p.m. Monday.
Schreiber, who will be running against local business owner Bobby Gutierrez, is a volunteer for the American Red Cross-Brazos Valley. In a Monday interview, she said she hopes to bring a new perspective to the city council.
“I just want to make sure that Bryan stays as good as it is,” she said.
Greg Owens currently holds the Single Member District 3 seat, but has served two consecutive terms and cannot run for re-election this year.
The Single Member District 4 seat is held by Councilman Mike Southerland, who also is unable to run for re-election because he has served two consecutive terms. Economist Flynn Adcock and retiree Doris Machinski, who has a background in social work, are running for Single Member District 4.
College Station Place 1 incumbent Bob Brick and Place 3 incumbent Linda Harvell also are running for reelection. Banker Jason Cornelius is running for Place 1, and mortgage banker Dell Seiter filed for Place 3.
Small business adviser Craig Regan has filed to run for College Station City Council Place 5, against economic consultant Brian Alg and incumbent John Nichols.
Place 1 is up for a two-year term, places 3 and 5 are up for four-year terms, and Place 4 will be for an unexpired one-year term. Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra Jr. will face off in the November special runoff election for Place 4.
The four-year terms will be the first since voters, in 2018, approved lengthening the three-year positions to four years.
