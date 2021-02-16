Schools extend closures, virtual learning in advance of winter weather

All schools in the area will be closed or doing virtual learning through Wednesday and some through the end of the week due to weather-related and rolling power outages and hazardous road conditions.
Tuesday’s high temperatures were expected to reach 26 degrees Fahrenheit, nearly 7 degrees warmer than Monday’s high of 19 degrees. Monday into Tuesday, the temperatures dropped to the low single digits throughout the area, including 5 degrees recorded at Easterwood Airport -- just one degree warmer than the record low for the day set in 1899.
Rain and sleet is expected to begin Tuesday night as the second winter storm enters the area. According to the National Weather Service’s forecast as of Tuesday afternoon, the rain and sleet will become freezing rain after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
New ice accumulation is expected to be one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch Tuesday night with less than one-tenth of an inch more possible Wednesday.
Weather Service projects a chance of snow and sleet, continuing into Thursday morning.
The low Thursday night is expected to hit 19 degrees.
A winter storm warning is in effect until Thursday night due to the continued cold weather and extended periods of sub-freezing temperatures.
Travel will remain hazardous with icy conditions.
The Bryan school district announced Tuesday that all of its schools will be doing asynchronous at-home learning Thursday and Friday. Schools have been closed since Monday.
The announcement notes that students should complete workbook and Schoology assignments from home, as they are able.
“We know that you may continue to lose power through the end of the week, or have other reasons related to the weather that prevent your child from logging on and completing assignments,” the announcement states. “All we ask is that you do the best you can.
During the monthly school board meeting where some board members and administrators attended from their vehicles or with lanterns and candles for light, Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said the decision stems from needing to ensure pipes in the buildings have not frozen and that all buildings have heat.
Understanding not everyone will be able to log in to complete work online, Whitbeck encouraged parents to “think outside the box,” and mentioned practicing reading, memorizing math facts or playing board games that enhance learning.
“Even with the rolling power outages, we’re just asking everyone to do the very best that you can,” she said. “A little bit of learning is better than no learning.” Allen Academy made a similar decision announcing Tuesday that learning will be done virtually through the end of the week, following the daily schedule, unless otherwise noted from the teacher.
Texas A&M will have virtual instruction on Wednesday and Thursday. Blinn College campuses will be closed, including virtual instruction, on Wednesday.
The College Station school district announced Tuesday it would be closing Wednesday for both in-person and at-home learning. The decision for Thursday and Friday will be made on a day-by-day basis.
A decision about at-home learning for Thursday and Friday will depend on the power outage situation.
The email states the Texas Education Agency has told districts experiencing “widespread power disruption” due to the weather will be eligible for missed school day waivers, meaning the days will not need to be made up
Navasota schools will be closed with no virtual instruction through Thursday, but plans to resume in-person instruction on Friday, if the weather allows.
Caldwell schools will be closed to in-person instruction through Thursday and a decision about at-home learning Friday will be made by the end of the day Thursday.
“While educating our children is what we do, our top priority is always safety first,” a message from Caldwell schools stated. “We know that student families and our staff families are struggling with the cold weather issues and we would prefer that you not have to be concerned with classroom assignments until the weather improves."
Anderson-Shiro, Snook and Normangee school districts have decided to close Wednesday and will not be participating.
Franklin will be closed Wednesday also, and students should participate in at-home instruction as possible.
North Zulch and Harmony Science Academy in Bryan will be closed through Thursday.
St. Joseph Catholic School in Bryan, Iola and Bremond school districts will be closed through the end of the week, including at-home instruction.