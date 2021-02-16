Schools extend closures, virtual learning in advance of next storm

The Bryan school district announced Tuesday that all of its schools will be doing asynchronous at-home learning Thursday and Friday. Schools have been closed since Monday.

The announcement notes that students should complete workbook and Schoology assignments from home, as they are able.

“We know that you may continue to lose power through the end of the week, or have other reasons related to the weather that prevent your child from logging on and completing assignments,” the announcement states. “All we ask is that you do the best you can.

During the monthly school board meeting where some board members and administrators attended from their vehicles or with lanterns and candles for light, Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said the decision stems from needing to ensure pipes in the buildings have not frozen and that all buildings have heat.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Understanding not everyone will be able to log in to complete work online, Whitbeck encouraged parents to “think outside the box,” and mentioned practicing reading, memorizing math facts or playing board games that enhance learning.