Stunted by school safety questions and low state funding, public schools looked to the 2023-24 Texas legislative session for solutions.

But many public and private educators were left disappointed after lawmakers were unable to pass bills that would have resulted in more funding and increased teacher pay. However, some bills passed that would affect the future of education in Texas regarding banned curriculum and increased school safety, two battleground topics between Republicans and Democrats.

House Bill 100 originally would have provided school districts with an additional $4.5 billion in funding, but the Senate changed the bill and shrank funding in order to push for a voucher-like program known as education savings accounts. The savings accounts program would provide state funds for parents to pay their child’s private school tuition.

With the regular legislative session over, educators have to rely on the possibility of special sessions resulting in more funding. Molley Perry, deputy superintendent for College Station school district, said she is disappointed that HB 100 failed but is hopeful there could be a revival of additional funds for public schools to improve educator pay.

“At this time, it is unlikely that we will see that in the near future,” she said. “At this point, it really is looking like we will be moving into early fall with ongoing special sessions that could potentially provide additional funding and support for public education.”

Currently, funding for public schools is determined by average attendance, not overall enrollment — something HB 100 would have changed. Following the pandemic, Perry said parents may be more motivated to keep their child home — in turn, lowering funding for the district.

“There are certainly advantages to a funding model that is based on enrollment versus attendance,” Perry said. “Costs associated with educating students every day remain whether or not students are in attendance. As educators, we're very motivated to have our students here, but at the same time, if they are ill, then we prefer that they take time to get well before they return to school. … So, a move to an enrollment-based funding mechanism would be advantageous for schools.”

Ginger Carrabine, Bryan school district superintendent, said with over 16,000 students and 3,000 employees, every bit of funding is dedicated to running the large district.

“The majority of our funds from our local budget actually is dedicated to compensation,” Carrabine said. “I believe the last time I looked, 86% of our budget was dedicated to compensation. The remaining funds are for instructional resources and the materials and supplies, the training, etc. required to run our district.”

No teacher raises

Without HB 100 providing teachers a moderate raise, most school districts can’t fill in the gap. In College Station, Perry said approximately 85% of the district’s budget is used for personnel, and any additional funding provided by the state would be put toward increasing teacher pay.

“Educators, along with all other fields, are looking for careers where they can be compensated fairly for their work, and teachers are no different,” she said. “We would love to do more in terms of that compensation. We do think that would certainly support recruitment and retention of especially high quality teachers and staff.”

In light of a national teacher shortage, Carrabine said it is disappointing for educators to not be given fair pay for their work.

“We're having to be very patient to see what could develop with a special session,” she said. “But it's frustrating for all public schools in Texas, because our staff, teachers included, deserve adequate compensation for the work that they're doing.”

No vouchers, for now

Senate Bill 8, which would give parents state funds to pay for private school tuition, ultimately failed after the House tried to limit its reach — resulting in Gov. Greg Abbott threatening to veto the bill if lawmakers couldn’t expand it.

Carrabine said she implores legislators to not fragment funding sources.

“Because of all the variables in our economy, inflation in particular,” she said. “We need the money to pay our staff and to run our district and to best serve our students. The fear with vouchers is that it will further splinter the funding sources for public schools.”

HB 100, which would have provided additional school funding, failed after voucher adversaries refused to accept the bill. Although this is a win for public school districts, Perry said she expects voucher conversations to continue in future special sessions during the current legislative cycle.

“We, as a school district have a clearly defined set of legislative priorities and those are adopted,” she said. “In those, we make clear that any plan to use vouchers or any version of a voucher to divert public tax dollars to private entities is something that we oppose because we fully believe that providing a public education to all students should be a priority of our state. We support the need for parents to have choice but to use public dollars in order to accomplish that would certainly be a challenge for public schools.”

Public and private schools are both seeking what’s best for students, however, Jeff McMaster, head of Brazos Christian School, says private schools serve families who have needs that can’t be met by public schools such as faith-based curriculum and school-wide prayer. Parents should have the primary authority and decision-making power in their child’s education, he said.

“I'm an advocate for anything that puts that authority in the hands of parents,” McMaster said. “To evaluate the education their child is receiving and then determine where their particular child is going to be best served and where their needs are going to be met.”

Abbott visited Brazos Christian School in March as a stop on his statewide tour to advocate for school voucher programs. As seen in Indiana and Florida, both states that have school choice programs, McMaster said statistics show private and public schools benefit from vouchers. This includes improved resources, funding, teacher pay and standardized test scores, he said.

“The reason why it benefits both is because parents are able to figure out where their kids are going to best be served,” McMaster said. “A lot more kids are getting the best education for them specifically, so everyone does better across the board.”

Based on the amount of funds expected to be provided by the state, McMaster said a voucher program would result in less than 1% of students under the age of 18 leaving public school to attend private school.

“A school like Brazos Christian School is not competing against a public school,” he said. “We're not at odds with each other, because we're both seeking the same thing. We're both seeking the best education of the students in our community.”

If a school voucher program is passed, Carrabine said she is optimistic that families with children attending Bryan school district will stay.

“We keep their kids enrolled with us so that we can meet their needs,” she said. “I don't want to speculate about any kind of departures from our district. … It goes back to school finance, I just want to have an adequate funding source to best serve our students and our staff.”

School safety a priority

After the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde left 19 children and two adults dead in May 2022, school safety became a priority for many legislators. But lawmakers took until the second-to-last day of the regular session to agree on a school safety package.

The package requires an armed security officer at every school in addition to providing mental health training to certain school district employees.

House Bill 2744, which would have raised the age to legally purchase semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21, didn’t make it out of the House. Although Carrabine said she has no reason to believe Bryan school district students would do anything to cause harm, school safety remains the top priority for the district.

Bonds passed in 2014, 2019 and 2020 allowed Bryan to dedicate almost $15 million in safety and security upgrades for the district. Regardless of what happens with legislators, Carrabine said the Bryan community has invested in safety and security throughout the district.

“School safety is always at the forefront of what we do,” she said. “It's our top priority and in our school district. I really hope that the legislators will make some decisions and dedicated funding source so that we can continue to upgrade safety and security in our school district.”

As a part of school safety legislation, Abbott signed Senate Bill 838, “Alyssa’s Law,” which will require school districts to install panic alert devices in every classroom, something Bryan has already started on, Carrabine said.

“We feel very fortunate that we're positioned to do what the state's asking of us,” she said. “Even outside of that we had put some things in place, again, because of these last three bonds. So compared to some school districts, we are in a very good position when it comes to safety and security.”

As a private school that does not receive school safety funding from the state, McMaster said Brazos Christian School has taken safety and security into its own hands.

“We have procedures and methods and defense mechanisms and all kinds of things in place,” he said. “The difference between us and public schools is that we're having to determine for ourselves, what are the most effective and safest procedures for us, and then paying for it ourselves."

Curriculum

Many Republican lawmakers filed bills to control curriculum used in Texas classrooms, including House Bill 900 which Abbott signed. The bill regulates the books sold or included in public school libraries, mostly restricting topics that include “sexually explicit material.”

In the College Station school district, curriculum requirements and expectations are set by the state and approved by the district’s Board of Trustees.

The district does have a policy in place to review any instructional materials of concern, Perry said. If a parent feels as though their rights guaranteed by the Education Code have been denied, they may file complaint with the district’s board of trustees.

“Should a concern be raised,” Perry said, “either by a parent or community member, or even staff, we would follow our policy in order to review that material and make a determination regarding next steps.”

Similar to College Station, Carrabine said the Bryan school district follows a standards-based curriculum set forth by the Texas Education Agency.

“There's not really any room for deviation,” she said. “I don't foresee any problems with any kind of rogue curriculum. I feel very confident in what we're doing, and we're very transparent. We're always happy to meet with parents, should they ever have any questions or comments or concerns regarding the curriculum and instruction.”

Unlike public schools, McMaster said private schools have more control over their curriculum, which often contains faith-based and religious components.

“There’s a lot of legislation related to public schools, that's not applicable to private schools,” he said. “Or if it attempts to be, then it encroaches those areas where private schools differ from public schools, and so it really is right that it's kept separate.”

Although the regular 2023 legislative session has concluded, further bills affecting state education may be passed in upcoming special sessions. With collaborated effort from Abbott and House Speaker David Phelan, vouchers are by no means off the table.

“At this point,” Perry said, “as school leaders, we’re disappointed that there was a lot of momentum going into this legislative session surrounding how we can improve teacher shortage and enhance educator pay, and it really is unfortunate that our legislators often were unable to come to consensus around how to make that happen. We're hopeful that the conversation is not over and that we might see some fruitful negotiations in the coming months.”