What started as one extra week of spring break due to COVID-19 turned into months of distance learning and summer graduations. The one constant for students and staff members at Bryan and College Station schools in the spring was lunchtime, and that has continued throughout the summer.
“That’s the person that they knew always was going to be there, always going to be smiling at them, and then that person is gone, and now they can see them again,” said Randi Boleman, assistant director of school nutrition services for Bryan schools. “Even though it’s not the same setting as it originally is intended, they still have that contact, that visual support.”
Lunches were provided curbside for the final two months of the school year, and that practice has continued through the annual summer meal programs at both districts.
The summer programs, which will continue through Friday, provide food at no cost for children and teenagers in the district up to age 18 and enrolled students with disabilities up to age 21.
The curbside food distribution was funded through a U.S. Department of Agriculture waiver, which means the districts will be reimbursed for those meals. The summer feeding program is funded by the Texas Department of Agriculture.
Curbside meals will continue to be available in the fall to enrolled students who choose at-home instruction.
Boleman and Bridget Goodlett, director of child nutrition services in College Station, said one of the challenges during the spring was knowing what to expect each day as numbers fluctuated.
As an example, Goodlett said, College Station served 420 students on March 16 and had its highest day April 20 with 2,077 students.
“On that high-end day, when we said 2,077 kids, they each got three lunches and three breakfasts, so they got six meals,” she said. “So that meant in two hours, we handed out 12,462 meals. ... Every day we figure out something new that works a little bit better or something that we can change to make things smoother.”
There was a sense of fear at first, even for food-secure families, Boleman said, when grocery store shelves were bare.
“Food is comfort. Food is security. Food is love,” she said. “Not necessarily playing on a physical attribute, you’re helping with an emotional [need] as well. If you know that food is coming, your fear is subsided.”
Goodlett said she anticipates child and school nutrition staff may be seen differently moving forward.
“They were the ones who stepped in to take care of the kids,” she said. “It was nice to be able to meet the need of our community.”
When seeing the interaction between the students and district employees, Boleman said, “It’s just heartwarming, and it makes you realize that this is why we do what we do.”
Sandra Tubbs, who serves as a cafeteria manager at MC Harris, DAEP and Bryan Collegiate High School, said the school becomes a familiar comfort for the students and the staff.
“They miss the teachers because this is their second home,” Tubbs said. “And a lot of it is comfort knowing they can come here.”
Throughout the process, Southwood Valley Elementary School cafeteria manager Christine Prince said, they have received thank-you cards from the community and had students come to the school to write thank-you messages in sidewalk chalk.
“It’s very heartwarming, and it gives me a good feeling that we’re helping those that need,” she said.
As the districts look to the fall semester, the next challenge is how to safely serve meals to students who will return to school campuses.
Plans are being put in place to serve meals to students both learning in classrooms and at home.
One difference in the fall operations for at-home learners, Bryan Director of School Nutrition Services and Operations Sundy Fryrear said, will be the requirement for eligible and enrolled students to preorder their meals.
Molley Perry, chief administrative officer for the College Station school district, said breakfast and lunch will be available for all enrolled students in College Station at the students’ campus.
The spring and summer months have been a good training, Boleman said.
“If all else fails, we know that this works,” Boleman said. “Is it an adequate substitute for coming through the line and getting to sit with your friends? No. Nothing will ever beat that, but it still gets food out and it gets nourishment out.”
