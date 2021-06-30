Saturday's 'I Love America' July 4 celebration postponed due to weather, site conditions

The annual I Love America Independence Day Celebration that was scheduled for Saturday at Wolf Pen Creek has been postponed, the College Station Noon Lions Club announced Wednesday afternoon.
A statement to local media outlets cites a rainy forecast Saturday and current moisture in the amphitheater area as the reasons for the postponement. The statement says the event will be rescheduled for an as-yet unannounced date.
"It is simply unsafe to hold this large community event as planned," Noon Lions Club President David Castillo said in a statement. "We were advised it is unsafe to use the stage area for live entertainment, music, the movie and laser light show. Furthermore, no trucks, tents, static displays, or equipment can be placed on any of the grass."
The Saturday morning donation drive is still on, Castillo wrote. From 8 a.m. to noon, volunteers will collect toiletries, diapers and personal hygiene products on behalf of the Salvation Army at the Bob & Wanda Meyer Senior & Community Center at 2275 Dartmouth St. in College Station. All donors will receive a free I Love America yard sign.
Last year, COVID-19 pandemic concerns led the organizing committee to shift the annual celebration to the donation drive.
Several other Brazos Valley Independence Day weekend events remain on as planned. On Sunday night, the Texas A&M University System will host the second annual drive-in fireworks and drones show at the RELLIS campus. The parking lot will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 9 p.m. show. KBTX-TV will air the show and WTAW will broadcast music synced to the fireworks and drone show on 94.5 FM, according to a media release.
The Brazos County Precinct 2 Volunteer Fire Department's 18th annual fireworks show will also be Sunday, with events starting at 5 p.m. at the Kurten Community Center. There will be food trucks, a gun raffle, music and activities. Admission is free, and fireworks will start around 9 p.m.
On Saturday, the community of Wheelock will host the 27th annual Wheelock Independence Day BBQ and Parade. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the historic Wheelock School at 10691 Cavitt St., according to Kathy Hedrick, director of the Wheelock School House. Hedrick said the barbecue begins right after the parade and runs until about 1 p.m.
The community of Chappell Hill will celebrate the holiday on Saturday with a lighted parade, a car show, live music and vendors in downtown. The parade is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
The Cool Rods Car Show will be at 3 p.m. at the Poplar Lot in downtown, along with food vendors and live music by Rob Moorman & Co. Shops and restaurants will be open all day and the Chappell Hill Historical Society will be selling hot dogs and sponsoring a petting zoo.
Lake Walk in Bryan will have a celebration with the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. The free event includes crafts, activities, a clown and dance performances.
On Sunday, the BCS Firecracker 5K kicks off at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to dress in America-themed costumes and run or walk the course through the College Hills subdivision. Adult registration is $30, and proceeds benefit the Mercy Project. For more information or to register, visit go.theeagle.com/firecracker.