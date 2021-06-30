Saturday's 'I Love America' July 4 celebration postponed due to weather, site conditions

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Brazos County Precinct 2 Volunteer Fire Department's 18th annual fireworks show will also be Sunday, with events starting at 5 p.m. at the Kurten Community Center. There will be food trucks, a gun raffle, music and activities. Admission is free, and fireworks will start around 9 p.m.

On Saturday, the community of Wheelock will host the 27th annual Wheelock Independence Day BBQ and Parade. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the historic Wheelock School at 10691 Cavitt St., according to Kathy Hedrick, director of the Wheelock School House. Hedrick said the barbecue begins right after the parade and runs until about 1 p.m.

The community of Chappell Hill will celebrate the holiday on Saturday with a lighted parade, a car show, live music and vendors in downtown. The parade is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Cool Rods Car Show will be at 3 p.m. at the Poplar Lot in downtown, along with food vendors and live music by Rob Moorman & Co. Shops and restaurants will be open all day and the Chappell Hill Historical Society will be selling hot dogs and sponsoring a petting zoo.

Lake Walk in Bryan will have a celebration with the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. The free event includes crafts, activities, a clown and dance performances.