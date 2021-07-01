Saturday's 'I Love America' celebration postponed due to site conditions, weather

“We had a rainy start and end to June,” Winkley said. “There has been a lot of scattered activity and a lot of fluctuations throughout the area in terms of rainfall totals.”

Looking to the weekend, Winkley said there is an isolated chance of rain Friday. A weak front is expected to arrive Saturday and bring lots of moisture with it, Winkley said, and he anticipates scattered, at-times heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.

“It could inconvenience some celebrations,” he said. “Keep your plans, but do monitor the weather and have plans of where you’ll go if rain does pop up, or lightning.”

Several other Brazos Valley Independence Day weekend events remain on as planned. On Sunday night, the Texas A&M University System will host the second annual drive-in fireworks and drones show at the RELLIS campus. The parking lot will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 9 p.m. show. KBTX-TV will air the show and WTAW will broadcast music synced to the fireworks and drone show on 94.5 FM.

The Brazos County Precinct 2 Volunteer Fire Department's 18th annual fireworks show will also be Sunday, with events starting at 5 p.m. at the Kurten Community Center. There will be food trucks, a gun raffle, music and activities. Admission is free, and fireworks will start around 9 p.m.