Saturday event benefits Brazos Valley Food Bank

Bryan High School's Viking Theatre program has partnered with the city of Bryan to host a trunk-or-treat event on Saturday at the high school.

The event will be from 3 to 6 p.m. and includes bounce houses, carnival games, food trucks, a petting zoo and more.

Admission to the event is five canned goods in support of the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

The event will be in the high school's student parking lot on Oak Ridge Drive by the Bryan Aquatics Center.