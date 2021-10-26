 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday event benefits Brazos Valley Food Bank
0 comments

Saturday event benefits Brazos Valley Food Bank

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bryan High School's Viking Theatre program has partnered with the city of Bryan to host a trunk-or-treat event on Saturday at the high school.

The event will be from 3 to 6 p.m. and includes bounce houses, carnival games, food trucks, a petting zoo and more.

Admission to the event is five canned goods in support of the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

The event will be in the high school's student parking lot on Oak Ridge Drive by the Bryan Aquatics Center.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Senate Dems insist they'll get a budget deal

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert