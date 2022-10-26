SARC to hold advocate training in November due to volunteer need

The Sexual Assault Resource Center will hold online winter advocate training beginning Nov. 14 in hopes of increasing the organization’s number of volunteers due to demand.

SARC officials say they are facing volunteer shortages with an increase of sexual assaults in the area. The number of calls to SARC’s 24/7 crisis hotline and survivor accompaniments have increased due to the rise of sexual assaults, SARC officials say. Their hotline receives over 1,200 calls per year, and that number is rising.

“We have about 70 volunteers and we really need to be closer to 100 volunteers to cover all of the shifts that we have because this is all 24/7 work, 365 [days],” said Lindsey LeBlanc, SARC’s executive director. “This is nights, weekends, holidays. We need a lot of volunteers to help answer that call.”

SARC is a private nonprofit organization that works to fight sexual violence in the Brazos Valley. SARC offers crisis and counseling services for sexual assault victims as well as a 24/7 crisis hotline for people in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties.

Advocates assist answering SARC’s hotline and accompaniments to hospitals, law enforcement agencies and court proceedings to provide crisis intervention services and support sexual assault survivors.

“We’re really calling on the community for this winter training that we’ve added in special this year to pull more volunteers together,” LeBlanc said. “We need more volunteers to help us support the survivors and ensure that they have sustainability and that they have someone there to support them through our hotline and accompaniments.”

The winter advocate training is a 40-hour program and will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 14-17, Nov. 28-Dec. 1 and Dec. 12-15. The entire training is virtual and additional self-study hours will be required. This training is certified by the Office of the Attorney General and is required to be completed by all sexual assault advocates who respond to SARC’s hotline and accompaniment program.

Prospective advocates must be at least 18 years old, pass an interview and background check and then complete the training. Advocates are required to commit at least nine volunteer hours per month. Shifts vary between days, nights and weekends.

LeBlanc said the training course is designed to prepare volunteers for any situation. Topics, such as sexual violence 101 and crisis intervention, are covered. Volunteers are taught how to respond to the entire spectrum of sexual assault callers and survivors. Advocates are also taught how court proceedings and protective orders in the criminal justice system work.

“You name it, our training covers it and we really want to set our volunteers up for success so that when they walk through the doors at a hospital to meet a survivor or when they pick up the phone to talk to one, they are comfortable and they’re ready to go with that information,” LeBlanc said.

Anyone with a kind heart for serving is a great fit to be a volunteer with SARC, LeBlanc said.

“You don’t have to be a survivor. You don’t have to even know a survivor or have some sort of special experience to come in," LeBlanc said. "And that’s really the point of our training and our team backing up our volunteers. This is a vital role for our organization. It really is the backbone, I say, because we could not do this work without the volunteers that we have.”

For more information on advocate training, call 979-731-1000 or email cadams@sarcbv.org. For more information on SARC or to make a donation to the organization, visit sarcbv.org.