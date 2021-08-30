SARC seeking donations due to funding cuts

The Sexual Assault Resource Center is asking for donations to help fill a funding shortfall due to cuts that will result in the agency losing more than $260,000 beginning next month.
SARC, a private nonprofit organization that works to fight sexual violence in the Brazos Valley, is funded by four major grants — two federal and two state — according to Lindsey LeBlanc, SARC’s executive director. She said two grants — one federal and one state — were cut entirely, and SARC’s largest grant, from the federal Victims of Crime Act, was reduced by 35%.
LeBlanc said a majority of the agency’s operating expenses go toward employing five counselors who meet with sexual assault survivors each day. She said the demand for crisis and counseling services has increased more than 10% since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
“Obviously with a cut like this, we are facing some pretty tough decisions and pretty tough scenarios to ensure we maintain our services and continue to provide counseling, provide a hotline, everything that we do within our program,” LeBlanc said.
SARC offers crisis and counseling services for sexual assault victims as well as a 24/7 crisis hotline for people in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. It is one of eight stand-alone rape crisis centers in Texas.
“Our mission is to end the cycle of sexual violence in the Brazos Valley, and we do that through three main things: our advocacy, empowerment and education,” LeBlanc said.
SARC recently launched its “Be a Light” campaign, offering community members the chance to donate on the agency’s website. SARC is also hosting an annual gala on Oct. 8. LeBlanc said SARC is still seeking table sponsors and selling tickets. There is also a raffle.
“Our gala is a really hope-filled night where we bring the community together to talk about SARC, but to really fill the community with hope that SARC is making a difference and impacting the community,” LeBlanc said. “That is our biggest fundraiser of the year, so it’s really vital to the budget cuts that we’re experiencing right now, and the community can get involved through sponsoring a table or purchasing tickets.”
While advocacy and empowerment are essential to SARC’s mission, LeBlanc said education is where the cycle of sexual violence is broken by helping community members understand the role they play and how they can help.
“Sexual assault is happening to people that we know, to loved ones that we know, to people we work with, that we go to school with, that we see at church or at the grocery store, or wherever. It’s important that we’re serving those survivors,” LeBlanc said. “We need the community’s support to push forward and to forge ahead.”
In addition to contributing through the SARC website, sarcbv.org, donors can mail contributions to the Sexual Assault Resource Center, P.O. Box 3082, Bryan, TX 77805.