SARC seeking donations due to funding cuts

“Our mission is to end the cycle of sexual violence in the Brazos Valley, and we do that through three main things: our advocacy, empowerment and education,” LeBlanc said.

SARC recently launched its “Be a Light” campaign, offering community members the chance to donate on the agency’s website. SARC is also hosting an annual gala on Oct. 8. LeBlanc said SARC is still seeking table sponsors and selling tickets. There is also a raffle.

“Our gala is a really hope-filled night where we bring the community together to talk about SARC, but to really fill the community with hope that SARC is making a difference and impacting the community,” LeBlanc said. “That is our biggest fundraiser of the year, so it’s really vital to the budget cuts that we’re experiencing right now, and the community can get involved through sponsoring a table or purchasing tickets.”

While advocacy and empowerment are essential to SARC’s mission, LeBlanc said education is where the cycle of sexual violence is broken by helping community members understand the role they play and how they can help.