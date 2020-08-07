You have permission to edit this article.
Salvation Army shopping spree provides Brazos Valley kids with school necessities
Thirty students hit the aisles of the Wal-Mart Supercenter on Briarcrest Drive on Thursday for a back-to-school shopping spree, sponsored by the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station and its Women’s Auxiliary unit.

“It’s an awesome experience,” said Payton Jones, who will be a freshman at Rudder High School next year. “… Being able to get all these clothes for school is just something that I’ve been needing. I’m actually pretty happy that I was able to get stuff I actually needed.”

She has been trying to change her style going into high school, so the shopping spree has helped with that.

In addition to shopping for herself, she also helped her siblings shop for back-to-school outfits and said she was happy to see their emotions as they picked out the things they wanted.

“I don’t get to spend a lot of time with them, so having this time to spend with them and helping them choose stuff for their school year has made me think that it’s a great thing to help other people,” she said. “That’s why I want to try to join the Salvation Army when I get older, because it’s a way to help people.”

The $100 shopping trip has become an annual event and is a reward for the students’ commitment to the local Salvation Army’s yearlong character-building program.

The weekly character-building classes, which will be done primarily at home for the coming year, are designed for students from kindergarten through high school, said Lt. Andrea Israel, commanding officer of the local Salvation Army. The classes teach the students various life skills, including etiquette and manners, financial literacy, how to act in friendships, dealing with conflict and how to incorporate adventures and exercise into their daily lives.

“A lot of the skills that they’re learning in character-building prepare them to be successful in the classroom, in life and things like that, but we also want to make sure they have the right items to be successful and things that help them feel confident as they start a new school year,” Commanding Officer Lt. Tim Israel said.

The event is to help students get the supplies, clothes and shoes they need for the new school year, whether that is clothes for athletics or an outfit for the first day, he said.

“We know those things do impact confidence in the classroom, and so we really want to set these kids up for the best success as they start a new school year, especially this year with how crazy things have been,” Tim Israel said. “… We’re thankful that we get to do that and to see this and to impact so many families in this way. It’s a really exciting day.”

Many of the families had multiple children with them, and with a $100 for each child, he said, it takes a burden off families who may have had to choose between new clothes and supplies and other necessary utilities, especially this year due to the pandemic.

Tim Israel said the event’s focus on education and getting students prepared for a new school year aligns with the organization’s overall goal of helping break the cycles of generational poverty and homelessness.

“This is really making sure we’re getting them set up for success in the education,” he said.

Many of the students have been in the program for multiple years, Andrea Israel added.

Pam Moorehead, whose children have been part of the Salvation Army since 2009, said the organization helped change the direction her family was headed.

“It’s a blessing,” she said. “It’s a big blessing to be able to participate.”

Lupita Garcia, who was able to purchase clothes for her sons in first and second grade, said this was her first time participating and was grateful for the opportunity.

“We appreciate what they’re doing for us and our family,” she said. “Anything helps at the moment, especially with everything going on right now.”

