Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station holds annual Doing the Most Good Luncheon

An energetic crowd of several hundred people gathered in a College Station Hilton ballroom Thursday for the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station’s 10th annual Doing the Most Good Luncheon and fundraiser to support the organization’s ongoing work.
Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork headlined the event. Multiple speakers and attendees expressed gratitude for the ability to have the luncheon in person after the COVID-19 pandemic forced an online format one year ago.
In a video highlighting the past year’s efforts, Lt. Andrea Israel, commanding officer at Salvation Army B-CS, said the organization’s social service programs reached 14,207 people through its food pantry, and the Salvation Army clothing closet served 127 families with more than 4,100 items of clothing. She said they also distributed scores of hygiene kits and other needed materials.
“We saw a great need throughout the year of 2020 as we endured a pandemic and natural disasters — and the continued need that we see through poverty and those who are underserved,” Israel said. “The Salvation Army continued throughout the whole year of 2020 to meet human need and to offer hope to those in our community when times often felt very hopeless.”
In a litany anchored by repeating the word “good” as a nod to the Salvation Army’s “doing the most good” message, Bjork weaved together praise for the work of the Salvation Army in the face of pandemic-wrought challenges with commentary about A&M’s athletic programs.
“We can’t go to our house of worship in person. Good; 1,688 people experienced the word of God through streamed worship services,” Bjork said. “We won’t be able to have the same Christmas holiday season. Good; we can deliver 2,347 Christmas gifts anyway.”
“People won’t take advantage of the Salvation Army’s services as much. Good; let’s distribute 304,000 pounds of food and help 167 families with rent assistance anyway,” he continued. “We could only host 27,500 fans at Kyle Field. Good; they will be the loudest 27,500 fans in the world. Just ask the Florida coach. His name’s Dan Mullen.”
The A&M athletics department “has a ton of momentum right now,” Bjork said, and noted recent memorable moments in women’s basketball, football and women’s track and field and in particular.
“We are going to be at full capacity in the fall for Kyle Field. If we have to say that one more time, I want to make sure we get it clear. … What that means, though, is you have to buy the tickets,” Bjork said to laughter from the crowd.
The luncheon also included a lively auction for the Salvation Army following Bjork’s remarks that included four sideline passes to this fall’s Texas A&M–Alabama football game that ended up going for $8,000.
Bjork shared a number of personal anecdotes; he said his 10-year-old son Paxton saw, in a recent edition of The Eagle, an ad saying his dad would be giving Thursday’s keynote, and “just rolled his eyes” and advised him “make sure you don’t talk too long.”
Bjork began work as athletics director in July 2019; he told attendees he has been on the job now for “681 days.”
Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Commandant Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez introduced Bjork and said after the event that he has been a part of the Salvation Army’s board for much of the past decade. Ramirez served as keynote speaker at last year’s virtual luncheon.
“I’ve seen firsthand what the Salvation Army does for the community and what they do the citizens of the Brazos Valley, and I’m in full support,” Ramirez said. “When you can get behind an effort like this, and how they do the things they do to help people who truly need it — I’ll do whatever I can to help support that.”
With a video tribute and an in-person standing ovation, the Salvation Army also awarded advisory board member John E. Velasquez Sr. its “Others Award” to celebrate his myriad and ongoing forms of public service.
WTAW radio host Scott DeLucia served as the luncheon’s moderator.
To learn more about the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station or view the luncheon program, visit www.SalvationArmyBCS.org.