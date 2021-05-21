Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station holds annual Doing the Most Good Luncheon

“We can’t go to our house of worship in person. Good; 1,688 people experienced the word of God through streamed worship services,” Bjork said. “We won’t be able to have the same Christmas holiday season. Good; we can deliver 2,347 Christmas gifts anyway.”

“People won’t take advantage of the Salvation Army’s services as much. Good; let’s distribute 304,000 pounds of food and help 167 families with rent assistance anyway,” he continued. “We could only host 27,500 fans at Kyle Field. Good; they will be the loudest 27,500 fans in the world. Just ask the Florida coach. His name’s Dan Mullen.”

The A&M athletics department “has a ton of momentum right now,” Bjork said, and noted recent memorable moments in women’s basketball, football and women’s track and field and in particular.

“We are going to be at full capacity in the fall for Kyle Field. If we have to say that one more time, I want to make sure we get it clear. … What that means, though, is you have to buy the tickets,” Bjork said to laughter from the crowd.

The luncheon also included a lively auction for the Salvation Army following Bjork’s remarks that included four sideline passes to this fall’s Texas A&M–Alabama football game that ended up going for $8,000.