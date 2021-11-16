Salvation Army gears up for holiday season

Each tag is marked with what the child would like for Christmas, but any type of gift donation is acceptable. Gifts will be accepted until Dec. 13 and can be dropped off at the tree in the food court in the Post Oak Mall. Reynolds said the gifts should be unwrapped to give the families the opportunity to wrap them for their children.

"If you have the means to help someone, I would ask that you help out ... because you never know, it could be your neighbor or family member who is in need," Reynolds said.

Participants who donate gifts in the Angel Tree program will be entered for the chance to win a $350 gift card to Aggieland Outfitters. If they adopt more than one angel, their names will be entered twice in the drawing.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicked off Nov. 6, and kettles are accepting monetary donations at the College Station Hobby Lobby and the Post Oak Mall.

Kettles will be added at the Bryan and College Station Walmart stores on Saturday, and will be available Monday through Saturday until Christmas Eve.

“The Red Kettle Campaign is one of the biggest fundraisers that provide year-round assistance to our mission,” Reynolds said.