Salvation Army event in Bryan gives away 300 backpacks full of school supplies

The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station handed out 300 backpacks filled with school supplies Saturday evening, offering relief to local families in need.
Leaders of the local organization said turnout for the event was strong and the stock was depleted quickly, leaving many without.
“We had 300 backpacks, and all the information we’d put out [about the event] was ‘while supplies last,’ ” said Timothy Israel, new lieutenant of the local Salvation Army chapter. “Three hundred backpacks is more than what we have done in the past, as we were planning to serve more people than we have before. I think what we saw on Saturday was that with COVID-19, there is more need. ... What we witnessed was an overwhelming need.”
The Salvation Army was successfully able to hand out the backpacks to the families who arrived on scene earliest. The event was scheduled to last from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m., but cars began lining up as early as 4 p.m., Israel said.
“Because we saw how long the lines were, we opened up at 5:30,” he said. “We wanted to reduce the traffic backing up down the street, and by 6:30 we finished up.”
Social distancing requirements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to cancel its annual Summer Celebration. Typically, that event would provide families with backpacks and school supplies. Not wanting children to go without, the nonprofit devised a drive-thru option where participating families could line up along Cavitt Avenue to receive a backpack full of supplies.
While the Salvation Army does not have another school supply drive planned for the summer, Israel said that the charity will work to connect families in need who call with other school supply distribution events happening across the area. Additionally, any future donations of school supplies given to the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station can be given to families who are seeking other services through the organization.
“What we saw going on tonight — we will plan to help more individuals, in whatever form that takes,” Israel said.
