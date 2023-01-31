Saints & Sinners Café open in Bryan

Joey Todd said he hopes this will be his last career change.

After time in the Air Force and stints in telecommunications, software and auto racing, Todd has taken his talents to the restaurant business. On Jan. 6, he opened Saints & Sinners Café in Bryan. Described by Todd as an American eclectic restaurant, Saints & Sinners Café is located at 3700 S. Texas Ave. and is open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

“We’re super high on the local scene here and hope that we can help build it,” Todd said.

The menu features “saints,” including lighter and healthier sandwiches, and “sinners,” featuring more hearty burgers and loaded sandwiches.

“Everything on the menu is a little bit different and that’s what everybody comments on,” Todd said.

Saints & Sinners Café has 12 Texas craft beers on tap, including two from Blackwater Draw in Bryan and one from Brazos Valley Brewing in Brenham.

“We really like craft beer and we think Texas has some of the best in the country,” Todd said. “I got to travel around with the racing series all over the place and it’s Colorado and Texas and a couple other places that have it going with craft beer, but Texas just has tons of it and we love it, so we just keep it on tap here.”

Additionally, Saints & Sinners Café has a “Canna Bar” that serves non-alcoholic cocktails that can be infused with hemp derived from CBD or delta-9, which are legal in Texas with a THC concentration under 0.3%.

Back in 2020, Todd said he and his fiancé had a visit to a place on their Las Vegas trip itinerary and thought it would be a bar that served doughnuts. Although it was just a doughnut shop, Todd thought it would be cool to have a bar that served doughnuts or a doughnut shop that had a bar.

Later, Todd found a doughnut shop for sale in Cypress that fit the mold of what he was looking for, but it was right before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, so he decided to wait. During the pandemic, Todd started the process of opening a food truck, but it fell through. Eventually, Todd found the location of where Saints & Sinners Café is now located.

“We kind of took the ideas from the doughnut bar and the food truck, which was going to be chicken and waffles based, plus burgers and couple of other things, and we kind of mashed it all up and this fell out of it basically,” Todd said.

Todd worked at the Texas World Speedway for several years before it shut down in 2017. Afterward, he first joined the food scene and began to help manage Harvey Washbangers in College Station. He noted that working there helped him understand some of the behind-the-scenes ins and outs of the restaurant business. Todd said the décor of Saints & Sinners Café has many local ties. On one wall, there are photos of various pop culture icons, such as Vito Corleone, Elvis, Ferris Bueller and Jack Sparrow, that he described as saints and sinners.

“Lots of little interesting things and little details here and there, but ultimately it’s just a place to come and hang out,” Todd said.

In the future, Todd said he hopes Saints & Sinners Café can expand its hours and menu for breakfast and brunch.

“There’s a lot of things we’re chomping at the bit to do, we’re just not there yet,” he said.

In addition, Kanji Sushi Bar at 4115 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan is now open.

A city of Bryan official said the city has several permitted projects in the works, including finish outs for Jersey Mike’s at 3001 Wildflower Drive and Charlie’s Bar and Grill at 700 Finfeather Road. Other permitted projects include Aquatots, an indoor swim school at 3153 Wildflower Drive.

Several other places are under review, including Bank of B/CS on Texas 6, a new Drew’s Car Wash on Texas 21, a new Dutch Bros. on W. Villa Maria Road, Hush and Whisper Barrel Storage on F.M. 974, a pOpshelf on Wildflower Drive, and a remodel of an existing building for a cheese factory on Shiloh Avenue.