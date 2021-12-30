Safe spaces inside a home can help pets handle fireworks

Even if a person’s animals are not bothered by the sound of fireworks, Booth said, they should still be kept away so they are not injured by a firework.

Booth also recommended owners take precautionary steps to get their pet microchipped – with updated information – and ID tags.

“Most people don’t realize that you can go in and update your information,” Booth said about details included in a pet’s microchip. “We highly suggest doing that, so if you move cities or even a street over, you want to make sure that that information is correct so that your pet, if found and if they do scan for that microchip, that pet gets back to you.”

Rodriguez said Bryan Animal Services offers $10 microchips and free registration with the HomeAgain service. The Bryan Animal Center is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Mondays and Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed on Sundays. The shelter also will be closed to the public on Monday.