Safe spaces inside a home can help pets handle fireworks

People may watch in wonder at fireworks on New Years’ Eve to mark the start of 2022, but the celebration can be scary for some animals.
Representatives for Aggieland Humane Society and the Bryan Animal Shelter say pets are safest in the house when the colorful explosions take place overhead.
Ashley Rodriguez, Bryan Animal Services supervisor, said she always recommends giving animals a dark place to go, such as a crate, with their favorite blanket in a room that is away from the noises of New Year’s celebrations.
She also recommends having a TV or radio on to help their environment feel more “normal” and drown out the loud noises frightening or spooking them.
“As long as it’s almost kind of like white noise, it helps a lot to help keep those animals in a calmer state,” she said.
Taylor Booth, communication coordinator for Aggieland Humane Society, said sitting on the ground with the pet also helps ease their anxiety.
She and Booth both said people should talk to their pet’s veterinarian about any medications that could be helpful.
If owners are not able to be home with their pets, the best thing a family can do is bring the animal inside, Rodriguez said.
Even if a person’s animals are not bothered by the sound of fireworks, Booth said, they should still be kept away so they are not injured by a firework.
Booth also recommended owners take precautionary steps to get their pet microchipped – with updated information – and ID tags.
“Most people don’t realize that you can go in and update your information,” Booth said about details included in a pet’s microchip. “We highly suggest doing that, so if you move cities or even a street over, you want to make sure that that information is correct so that your pet, if found and if they do scan for that microchip, that pet gets back to you.”
Rodriguez said Bryan Animal Services offers $10 microchips and free registration with the HomeAgain service. The Bryan Animal Center is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Mondays and Saturdays noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed on Sundays. The shelter also will be closed to the public on Monday.
Rodriguez said Bryan Animal Services will host a free microchip and rabies vaccination event Feb. 12 at Tiffany Park in Bryan. The event is reserved for Bryan residents, so people will need to bring proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or BTU bill. Their goal is to give away 100 of each during the event, she said.
In the event the pet is lost, Booth said, owners should have a current picture to use to create flyers and post on social media.
Rodriguez said Facebook groups Brazos Lost and Found Pets and College Station/Bryan/Brazos County Lost Pets are “wonderful resources” for anyone who has lost a pet or found a pet.
“People in the community that run those pages on Facebook have been, honestly, one of the best resources for our community because that’s how we reunite a lot of animals,” she said, noting it is especially helpful for animals people find that do not have identification or a microchip.
Anyone who finds an animal in the Bryan city limits can contact the animal control officers by calling the non-emergency dispatch at 979-361-3888. The animal control officers are on duty 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, including holidays, and are available in emergency situations also.
Rodriguez recommends people who find a lost pet in Bryan to check with neighbors before taking the animal to the city’s shelter because people do not realize the Finfeather Road facility is a place people with lost pets need to check.
“If we can get them home, that’s our biggest priority,” she said.
Lost animals are listed on the Bryan Animal Center website at bryantx.gov/animal-center and at Aggieland Humane Society’s site at aggielandhumane.org.
The Bryan Animal Center is located at 2207 Finfeather Road in Bryan and can be reached directly at 979-209-5260. Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan and can be reached at 979-775-5755.