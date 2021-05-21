Rudder's Madison Colvin wins ag scholarship from Capital Farm Credit

A weekly series highlighting ag students in the Brazos Valley that began in September came to its conclusion Thursday as Rudder High School’s Madison Colvin was awarded a $3,000 scholarship from Capital Farm Credit.
“I’m on cloud nine right now,” Colvin said after receiving the check at Thursday’s reception. “It’s just recognition of all my hard work in the agriculture industry, and now I have those funds to further my education at West Texas A&M.”
She said she was surprised to be named the winner, adding that all 29 of the participants were deserving of the award and do so much in their communities.
The featured students represented schools throughout the Brazos Valley, including Rudder, Bryan, College Station, Caldwell, Franklin, Snook and Normangee.
Crystal Dupré, publisher of The Eagle, said throughout the 29 profiles she saw a pattern of words used in reference to the nominees: leadership, inspiration, teaching, competitor, responsibility, communication skills, passion, goal-oriented, time management, positive attitude, driven, motivated and role model.
“That’s a pretty amazing list of descriptive words to talk about this group of people,” she said. “I’ll tell you, as a mother of three children ... I would be proud as all get out if those were the words that they used to describe my child.”
Colvin’s ag teacher, Kacie Marchant, described the winner as a “go-getter” who finds a way to complete any task and who works hard to achieve any goal.
“She’s going to make a huge impact wherever she goes,” Marchant said about Colvin for her feature that appeared in The Eagle on Sept. 30. “… She’s really kind of blossomed into a really great leader.”
Phil Peabody, chief lending officer for Capital Farm Credit, said those traits and values gained through organizations like FFA and 4-H are part of each student; they have shaped them into the young people they are and the adults they will become.
“You embody all of the things that we hope to see in the next generation,” he said.
Peabody gave the students advice he received when he was a junior in high school, saying it is a simple formula that has worked well. He told the students to shake people’s hands, look them in the eye, invest in an iron and starch for their jeans and shirts, and get a good pair of boots. “If you’ll shake people’s hand and look them in the eye, that’s all you need,” he said. “… Even though that was 25 years ago, it still works today, and so I encourage you to do the same.”
Pat Shields, senior relationship manager for Capital Farm Credit, said he was amazed to see how involved the students were as leaders in not just their ag organizations, but also sports, cheerleading and other school organizations.
The idea for the series came about as a way to spotlight ag students who, collectively, did not get to complete their seasons in spring 2020 due to COVID-19, he said.
With the number of people involved in agriculture decreasing, he said, he hoped the program helps give the students confidence and exposure to continue advocating for agriculture and working in the industry.
Dupré said as someone outside the ag industry, it was eye-opening to understand the industry from the students’ perspectives.
“Agriculture is the backbone of our community,” she said. There is a much longer process than just going to pick up food from the grocery store.”
Colvin said she hopes the series helps more parents encourage their children to get involved in FFA and 4-H and that more students see the scholarship opportunities available through both organizations.
“There would not be 29 individuals at this awards banquet without our parents,” she said. “It’s all about parents getting their kids involved and passing down the agricultural tradition.”
Colvin will attend West Texas A&M in the fall to study agricultural education.
“It’s just so, so important to continue advocating for agriculture, because with the rising age of farmers in our industry, it’s going to need a lot of help from young advocates, and there’s 29 in this room that could have a big impact on our future,” she said.