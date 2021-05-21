Rudder's Madison Colvin wins ag scholarship from Capital Farm Credit

Colvin’s ag teacher, Kacie Marchant, described the winner as a “go-getter” who finds a way to complete any task and who works hard to achieve any goal.

“She’s going to make a huge impact wherever she goes,” Marchant said about Colvin for her feature that appeared in The Eagle on Sept. 30. “… She’s really kind of blossomed into a really great leader.”

Phil Peabody, chief lending officer for Capital Farm Credit, said those traits and values gained through organizations like FFA and 4-H are part of each student; they have shaped them into the young people they are and the adults they will become.

“You embody all of the things that we hope to see in the next generation,” he said.

Peabody gave the students advice he received when he was a junior in high school, saying it is a simple formula that has worked well. He told the students to shake people’s hands, look them in the eye, invest in an iron and starch for their jeans and shirts, and get a good pair of boots. “If you’ll shake people’s hand and look them in the eye, that’s all you need,” he said. “… Even though that was 25 years ago, it still works today, and so I encourage you to do the same.”