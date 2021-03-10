Rudder's Austyn Peacock speaks up for agriculture

Rudder High School senior Austyn Peacock grew up on horses and around rodeos, but she did not know about FFA until getting to high school.

Peacock, the daughter of a bull rider and a barrel racer, has traveled throughout the country going to rodeos with her family and to compete in barrel racing and pole bending.

She spent four years in competitive dance as a child after she was bucked off a horse at the age of 4. However, her heart was not in it, she said, and she convinced her parents she was ready to get back into horses.

“I couldn’t even think about doing anything else rather than riding horses,” she said.

Then, she said, a friend suggested she try FFA as she got to high school.

“So I did, and that was the best choice I’ve ever made in my entire life,” Peacock said.

It was through Rudder FFA’s public relations team that she found her passion.

“That is where I found my spark, honestly,” she said. “I love public speaking. That’s what I’m going to college to do.”

Peacock plans to attend Texas Tech University to study agricultural communications and also get teaching certification to continue educating people about ag.

