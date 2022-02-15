Rudder senior looks toward future in ranching

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will culminate with selected students receiving scholarships.
From caring for cows to caring for people, Rudder High School senior Charli Josey has a heart for healing that she uses on the family ranch and will use in the medical field.
After graduation, Josey will attend University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to major in nursing, but she also will continue to help run the family ranch and advocate for the agriculture industry.
Josey is a fourth-generation rancher who helps take care of hundreds of cows on three properties in Robertson, Franklin and Brazos counties. During the winter, three to four times a week, she helps feed the cows and counts both cows and their calves. A couple weeks ago her family had to put an injured cow down after trying to nourish and feed it back to health.
“That’s one of the downsides of ranching that we have to deal with every now and then,” Josey said.
Ranching is no easy task — it takes a lot of work, and that is why it is so important to Josey to help educate future generations about where their food comes from.
“Ranching has always been an important part of my life,” Josey said. “It was explained to me at a young age the reason behind ranching — to feed people and their families. ... So, it’s really important that kids know there are people behind the food at the grocery stores — that corn doesn’t just grow at the H-E-B and magically end up on the shelves, and that’s what makes me want to continue the family business of having a ranch as well as having a full-time job.”
After getting her nursing degree, Josey would like to return to Brazos County to help run the ranch while working as an emergency room nurse.
The health care avenue is where Josey needs to be because of her people skills and her passion for health, but she still lives and breathes raising animals, agriculture science teacher Michelle Knox Vasbinder said.
“Charli has this great caring attribute,” Vasbinder said. “She reminds me of my sister who raised animals and became a nurse and told me that raising animals helped her deal with stubborn people. I feel like Charli is the same way — she learned so many lessons raising livestock that she will carry into her career that isn’t agricultural. I tell my freshmen all the time that even if you don’t go into the agriculture industry, what we offer in ag classes will apply to their future careers, and Charli is a good example of that. She’s learned perseverance, patience, troubleshooting and problem-solving, and she will need all of that in health care.”
Josey has taken several health science classes in the Career & Technical Education department at Rudder, including intro to health science, clinical/theory, and is currently taking patient care technician so that she can take an exam at the end of the year to receive her Patient Care Technician Certification.
Recently, Josey took first place in the regional SkillsUSA basic health care skills competition and will compete in the state competition the last weekend of March in Corpus Christi. Josey had to present a skill — she chose catheter care — demonstrated two PCT skills and completed a written test.
Josey also has sharpened her health care skills while leading triage on medical mission trips to Belize every summer since her freshman year. She assists in people getting glasses, dental care, prescriptions and vitamins.
“Those mission trips have taught me so much about life and what we have to be thankful for here,” Josey said. “They have taught me so many life lessons about how there are so many less fortunate people than us, but they are so extremely happy with what they have while we can complain about the traffic being bad or any minor inconvenience. Meanwhile, they don’t have any running water or electricity, and they are the happiest people you will ever meet.”
Being a light and positive to others is another attribute Josey shares. While she juggles working on the ranch, being a captain of the Rudder varsity softball team, tutoring junior health science students and other extracurricular activities, she does so with a smile, Vasbinder said.
“She raises cattle with her family; she does USASkills, is in FFA, takes health science classes here on campus; she does softball — has done all those things all four years, and of course still makes great grades and stays on top of schoolwork. You’d expect a kid to do all that and be super stressed, but she is very lighthearted, happy and positive with her peers,” Vasbinder said. “She is super active, but she carries that stress so well and remains a positive influence on campus.”
Josey attributes her supportive and loving family for a lot of her success in life, and said she recognizes that not everyone has that.
“With the world as it is today, it is important to be kind,” she said. “You don’t know what is going on in someone’s home life. It’s very important to be a mentor to younger kids because you don’t know what they’re experiencing and if you can be the one who lights up their day, then do it. It’s not like it takes up the whole entire day, it just takes one little moment that could change their life for the better, and I just want to make sure I do that to the best of my ability.”
