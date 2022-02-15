Rudder senior looks toward future in ranching

“Ranching has always been an important part of my life,” Josey said. “It was explained to me at a young age the reason behind ranching — to feed people and their families. ... So, it’s really important that kids know there are people behind the food at the grocery stores — that corn doesn’t just grow at the H-E-B and magically end up on the shelves, and that’s what makes me want to continue the family business of having a ranch as well as having a full-time job.”

After getting her nursing degree, Josey would like to return to Brazos County to help run the ranch while working as an emergency room nurse.

The health care avenue is where Josey needs to be because of her people skills and her passion for health, but she still lives and breathes raising animals, agriculture science teacher Michelle Knox Vasbinder said.