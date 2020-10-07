Rudder’s McElroy happy to help out

As an officer, fellow Rudder FFA teacher Kacie Marchant said, McElroy always makes sure to get input from other organization members and thinks of creative, fun ideas to engage younger students.

“No matter what task you give him, he’s enthusiastic and literally will hop around promoting whatever activity it is or accomplishing whatever task is in front of us,” she said.

With his background in the industry with his parents, Marchant said, McElroy understands what a person can get from being involved in ag organizations and wants to share that with other students.

“He truly has a heart of gold and a passion for agriculture and a passion for FFA and a passion for other kids in this industry and wanting to help them find their place and get involved,” she said. “He understands the value of that.”

In the future, McElroy said, he hopes to attend Texas A&M to study animal science and then attend Virginia Tech to earn his Ph.D. in nutrition. The scholarship would go toward his college fund, along with any funds he earns from shows.

His goal is to become a nutritionist or raise show lambs, but he does not want to stop helping kids in some capacity, either in clinics or as an extension agent.